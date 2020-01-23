After the devastation wrought last weekend by what everyone hopes was only the January thaw, a normal occurrence in Vermont winters, the bounce back from that unpleasantness brought by a pair of snowstorms seems to have largely restored local enthusiasm.
Mind you, the snowpack has not been fully restored but at least the meadows are once again white. Arctic air coming into the region has also provided snowmakers an opportunity to resurface all the routes protected by snowmaking to the best of the system’s considerable abilities.
Much of this has been witnessed from afar by The Scribe, who had just completed a road trip to neighboring New Hampshire for three days of skiing on mountains that he had not visited in decades — but more on this excursion in a bit. It had begun snowing late Wednesday night and that storm continued well into Thursday, delivering some much-needed relief to those whose outlook had been so badly damaged by the events of a few days earlier.
That storm delivered better than half a foot of new snow and while it may not have been sufficient to drop the ropes on natural snow-dependent trails, it was going to provide a boost for those coming up for the Martin Luther King weekend. More snow came this way on Saturday night — your Scribe was well aware of this since both his drive over to New Hampshire on Thursday and his return passage Saturday night late were in driving snow.
There are those wont to complain about having to deal with the challenges of driving in storms but from this grizzled veteran’s point of view, if skiing is your thing, driving in storms is kind of a high-class problem. Skiers want snow; don’t complain when it comes.
Sunday morning, it had been The Scribe’s intent to lay low after three days of skiing but the sight of cold powder continuing to coat the driveway and the cars there-in led to a change in plans. Probably only 4-5 inches so far so shouldn’t be any big deal to get to the hill, right? Wrong!
The first few minutes went well out on Route 100. There was a steady stream of traffic but everyone was moving along. Drove up through Moscow, hit the turn onto Barrows Road, climbed up to the tennis club and uh-oh, cars were backed all the way down the hill. The Scribe has seen this game before. He wasn’t quite ready to bail on his powder day at the hill but turning around and seeking an alternate route seemed to make sense.
Back down to Moscow, out onto Route 100 and try to get up through the village to take the Edson Hill loop. Then he hit the tail of another line of cars by Stowe PD. A quick check on Google maps showed that the loop marked in blue as an alternate route up around that would deliver you to the Round Hearth intersection, was now dotted with chunks of yellow and red, signs that the tie-up there was just as bad. At best it would take an hour. Time for a new plan — the map showed 29 minutes to Bolton Valley Resort so off went The Scribe.
In half an hour he was in the Bolton lot down by Timberline Lodge along with a lot of other people, at least some of whom had opted to blow off Stowe and try someplace they could get to by car. In short order, he was booted up and in line to ski some soft snow. It was a very fun stretch that followed.
The groomed routes were really in excellent shape as one might expect following back-to-back storms. The steeper terrain and the glades that are accessible from the longest lift were a little shakier, thanks to the aforementioned thaw but it still made for some fun sliding.
The Scribe had not visited Bolton Valley in a couple of years, but it is interesting that it is now being operated once again by Ralph DesLauriers and his family, who started the resort in 1966. In the early years the vision for the resort was to be a place for families to find affordable skiing and now over 50 years later that is still the mantra.
One of the things that intrigues The Scribe was that on every one of the seven lift rides he took, his companions were without exception, parents skiing or riding with their kids. This Sunday for The Scribe was only meant to be a short day and so it was that by early afternoon he was in the car making that rather challenging descent down the Access road to reach Route 2.
One last thought on the traffic issue of Sunday — this is the second year in a row that the combination of fresh snow and the MLK holiday have produced mega-traffic problems. By Monday the rumor mill — it was all over Facebook and other social media — had it that the problems started with drivers getting hung up on Harlow Hill, out-of-towners driving expensive cars with no snow tires, etc., and if all else failed, they blamed Stowe Mountain Resort. It seems however that more of the problems could be traced to intersections like the Edson Hill Road, Cottage Club Road and the sheer volume of cars coming in from Moscow.
Another interesting wrinkle here in the era of Google maps is that now traditional short-cuts are no longer secrets to visitors. Folks get on their phones see a shortcut and take it; that’s how you end up with a hundred cars waiting to enter the Mountain Road by the Round Hearth. Sure, there may have been a parking problem once you got to the resort but if anything, Stowe Mountain Resort with its Epic Pass program may be a victim of its own success — too many folks want to be here. That problem ain’t going away anytime soon.
Ski bum racing, however, was not a victim of MLK madness. This week the racers returned to the slalom hill to find it vastly improved over its condition of one short week earlier. There has been a subtle change in the weekly routine. Now that Jamie Harlow has moved on into the electrical world, Dustin Martin is taking over as chief of race. In his new capacity he has opted to begin the season as a telemark racer, a discipline with which he is unfamiliar. This has left the door open for some other very fast racers and this week it was Ryan Daniel of Race Stock who catapulted to the top of the results.
Spencer Brown of A.J.’s had to settle for runner-up honors with Tim Clary of Black Cats next. Daniel’s teammate, Jason Krupsky finished 4th ahead of Shaun Rowe of Fubar and Nate Hazard of Metropolitan Music. Well up in the top 10 on the day was the always fast Kristi Brown Lovell, who shows not the slightest sign of slowing down. Her 8th place result gave her a comfortable margin over the second and third place women — LeeLee Goodson of Sick Puppies and Beth Stram, Kristi’s Miso Fast teammate.
As is frequently the case, Oliver Fosterfell of Metropolitan Music paced the snowboard racers beating Bill Lockwood of the Bottom Notch O’s while Tim Griffin finished as the fastest racer on telemark gear. Beware Dustin Martin on his new telemark skis lurking down near the bottom of this week’s results.
At this week’s party, hosted by the apres-ski venue Rimrock’s, it was Ski Essentials that captured the Smuggler’s Bowl. Mike Aidala, Harrison Gorham, Lauren LePage and Jeff Siegel got bragging rights, at least until next week. Miso Fast, paced by their fast women Lovell, Josi Kytle and Stram, joined in the lineup by Rick Stram, finished just in front of Race Stock — a trio of Daniel, Krupsky and Cam Waller.