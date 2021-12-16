I’ll start off this week by including some reader input about Snowbird’s STH trail that didn’t arrive in time for last week’s column.
Pam Darling shared an experience that reinforces the name. “I personally experienced the steepness as I missed a pole plant and tumbled down head first through the trees and was lucky enough to have a ski hook a tree and stop my increase in speed as I desperately tried to turn myself around to no avail. It was a frightening descent!”
She has since skied STH with much less speed and anxiety.
I also heard from Stu Masters, who said, “The run out from STH offers a neat gully, typically packed with bumps and double fall lines.”
Let me just say that’s one man’s opinion. Despite being a fan of STH, I have never been fond of that run out. Not only is it packed with bumps, but it can also be packed with people!
•••
Last week I shared the story of how Snowbird was the result of two individuals, one with a vision and one with the resources to make the vision a reality. Much closer to home there’s a resort celebrating its 60th anniversary this year with a similar story.
Robert Wright was a ski racer and a 10th Mountain Division veteran who somehow earned the nickname Rainbow. He saw the potential of Stratton Mountain as a ski area and in the late 1950s surveyed the land, laying out trails.
Frank Snyder was a New York City lawyer who had become head of his family’s pharmaceutical business. He was a skier who skied Stowe regularly in the 1950s. He also skied in Europe and became a fan of all things Austrian. He was interested in creating a ski resort closer to the New York City market and catering to folks willing to pay a little more for their skiing experience.
In 1959 Snyder met Wright and saw the Stratton ski area proposal. Snyder agreed to put up the initial investment if Wright could line up 20 more investors.
One of the investors Wright found was a resident of Stratton, Tink Smith. Smith wanted something to would help the town. Stratton had only 55 adult residents at that time and economic opportunities were limited. Once the decision was made to go forward with the project, it would be Smith who drove the actual construction of the resort, putting many locals to work in the process.
Much like Snowbird, Stratton Mountain resort had an aggressive construction plan. The Stratton Corporation was formed in July 1960, and it wanted to open for the 1961-62 season. To hasten the installation of lifts, Smith and Snyder used helicopters to place the towers. That practice is commonplace today, but Stratton was the first to employ it. At the time, it even made the national news.
Stratton Mountain opened on Dec. 29, 1961. The area included three double chairlifts and an Austrian-inspired three-story base lodge. As ski school director they brought in Austrian Emo Heinrich, who brought with him all things Austrian, including the Stratton Mountain Boys.
An aside here, I have only skied Stratton once. It was back in the early 1970s and I really don’t remember anything about the skiing, but I do remember the great Tyrolean music of the Stratton Mountain Boys during après-ski.
The 1961-62 season was a success for Stratton, but one item had not yet been completed. The access road remained dirt for that first season. By the end of the season, it had been classified a “tank proving ground” by the press. It was paved before the resort’s second season.
Stratton celebrates 60 years this season and it has a lot to be proud of. It was one of the first major resorts to allow snowboards, hosting the huge Burton Open for many years, featured one of the first freestyle programs, and hosted a World Cup event in 1978.
Lyndall Heyer of Stowe identified Stratton as the only Vermont resort other than Killington to host a World Cup event. I also heard from some of my old skiing buddies, Pat Ostrowski and Glen Findholt. Ostrowski remembered that the Mahre brothers fared well with Phil winning the giant slalom and Steve winning the slalom.
I’ll add that in both cases they had to beat Ingemar Stenmark to do that.
Ben Brayton pointed out that Stowe used to host international competitions. That was before the World Cup era began in 1967, but not by much. The American International Cup races in March 1966 attracted all the big names of the day including Jean Claude Killy.
•••
This week’s trivia question: What ski area is the nation’s first 501(c)(3) tax-exempt ski area?
Post your answer at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
