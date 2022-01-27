After last week’s deadline, I received several responses about Gar Anderson being the driving force behind the 1975 Stowe Winter Carnival, including Shirley Jensvold, Leslie Wintner and Ken Libby. Ken said that he was honored to be the chair of village night that year.
I also want to acknowledge the Stowe High School class of 1966 as represented by Mary Curtis Altadonna in a letter to the editor last week. They obviously tried to keep the winter carnival alive in the 1960s. As she mentions, in those days there was enough snow to reliably have snow sculptures — no need to import ice!
Next week marks the beginning of the 24th Winter Olympic Games in that mecca of winter sports, Beijing, China! Well, I won’t go down that rabbit hole. So, let’s go back 70 years to the sixth Winter Olympics in 1952 in Oslo, Norway.
Ron Waxman had the correct answer to the trivia question: The 1952 Winter Olympics were held in Oslo. He also commented on Gar Anderson: “I watched Gar Anderson over the past 15 years, repair and maintain the mountain bike trails around Sterling Gorge. He was always alone and worked meticulously.”
That Oslo Olympics wasn’t without some controversy since the International Olympic Committee had approved Germany’s participation for the first time post World War II. Actually, it was West Germany because the committee said East and West Germany would have to be a unified team. East Germany rejected the idea, so it did not participate.
Anti-Germany, or I should say anti-Nazi, sentiment in Norway was still very high, which led to concerns for athlete safety.
Before I delve into the alpine skiing results, some of the other highlights were Dick Button winning his second gold medal in men’s figure skating and the U.S. hockey team getting the silver. The final hockey match-up was between Canada and the U.S. Russia was not participating in the games. Germany would win the bobsled competition, with the United States in second.
For alpine skiers, particularly Vermont alpine skiers, the 1952 Olympics are probably remembered best for Stein Eriksen and Andrea Mead Lawrence. Lawrence was the first American to win multiple golds in skiing as she won both the slalom and giant slalom. By the way, this was the first Olympics with a giant slalom. Eriksen won gold in the GS and silver in slalom.
Eriksen would parlay his Olympic success into a long, profitable career skiing in the United States. His good looks and elegant skiing style, not to mention his flips on skis, made him one of the most recognizable personalities in skiing history.
I have written about Vermonter Lawrence before. Her parents founded Pico and she began racing at a young age, making the 1948 U.S. Olympic Team at the age of 15. So, her gold medal success in Oslo came at 19. By the way, you can see one of those gold medals on display at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum.
There was a third skier who had as much success at those 1952 Olympics as Eriksen, but whose name isn’t as well known. And he would go on to have ties to Stowe.
Austrian Othmar Schneider won the gold medal in slalom and the silver in downhill. After his 1952 Olympic success, Schneider came to the United States and became the head of the Stowe Ski School. He became an influential coach and Billy Kidd cites Schneider as a significant factor in his racing success.
Schneider became the coach of the U.S. men’s ski team and then the Austrian ski team. Since Schneider spent his summers leading the Portillo, Chile, ski school, he was the coach of both the Austrian and Chilean ski teams at the 1960 Winter Olympics.
An interesting fact I discovered was that in 1962 Sears Roebuck hired Schneider to produce a line of ski gear under his name. Now that was when Sears was one of the largest retailers in the United States. Most retro-skiers can remember the Sears catalogs, which you could browse for hours. Schneider arranged for European ski manufacturers to produce the equipment and he even trained Sears staff how to sell it.
So how did Schneider happen to come to Stowe? Well, Stowe bigwigs C.V. Starr and Sepp Ruschp wanted to host a ski race at Stowe that would attract top European racers. Starr offered to pay the way for any of the top Olympic finishers to come to the U.S. after the Olympics and compete in that race. That brought both Schneider and Eriksen to Stowe to compete in what would be the first American International race.
So, this week’s trivia question is: What modification to Nose Dive was made to facilitate the International races in 1952? Post your answer at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor. Post trivia question responses at retro-skiing.com.
