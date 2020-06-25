Stowe emergency responders rescued a woman who hurt herself while jumping off rocks at Bingham Falls.
At about 5:30 p.m. on June 19, first responders arrived on the scene and found a woman who had jumped into the main pool at the bottom of the gorge, injuring her right leg. She was unable to bear weight and was carried out of the pool to an area just below the main access trail by her family.
Stowe Mountain Rescue, Stowe Emergency Management and Stowe Police responded. The patient was found in a supine position, conscious and alert, complaining of severe lower leg pain. She was interviewed to determine COVID-19 risk; though from CT, she had quarantined in VT for 14 days and had no symptoms. A procedure mask was applied for COVID-19 isolation, she was evaluated for injuries and her lower leg injury immobilized. She was then placed in a bivy sack and packaged in a litter with a face shield.
Two counterbalance haul systems were used to raise the litter up the steepest sections of trail. The evacuation was completed without incident and the patient was delivered to Copley Hospital.
