A Waterville man faces several charges related to child pornography.
Robert Chausse, 50, of Waterville was charged with possession of child pornography, promoting a recording of sexual conduct and voyeurism after police served a search warrant at his home on Route 109 on Jan. 15.
Vermont State Police, the Vermont Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the Morristown and Stowe police departments participated in the raid, and several items were seized.
Chausse was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on Feb. 26.
According to police, in early January, the Vermont Department for Children and Families received a tip that someone was recording a juvenile at a house in Waterville, using hidden video cameras. State police were notified and their investigation led to the search warrant.
Items seized in the raid include multiple images and videos of child pornography and/or child exploitation, and police said they belong to Chausse.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information about it is asked to call State Police Detective Trooper Michael Filipek at 802-878-7111.
— Andrew Martin