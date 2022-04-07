Now that spring is here and the snow has receded, burn permits are required in the town of Stowe.
Burn permits may be obtained at the Stowe Quick Mart, 745 South Main St., and please be sure to follow these rules and regulations:
• Daily permits may be picked up in person between the hours of 6:30-10:30 a.m.
• Before starting any fire, contact the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at (802) 888-3502 and provide them with your name, address of the burn site, and a contact phone number.
• Burn only natural wood and brush.
• Do not burn painted or treated wood of any kind, cardboard or rubbish. Homeowner burn barrels are illegal.
• All fire must be extinguished before dusk.
• Any fire left unattended or left burning after dusk that needs to be extinguished by the Stowe Fire Department is subject to a state fine and a bill from the fire department.
• Have tools and help available at the site to keep control of the fire.
• Read the back of the permit and understands all its requirements.
The fire warden and officers of the Stowe Fire Department will be conducting periodic inspections of burn sites to ensure all requirements are being followed.
For more information, go to townofstowevt.org or email fire warden Scott Reeves at sreeves@stowevt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.