A group of hikers called for help Sunday after losing one of their own on Mt. Mansfield.
Stowe Mountain Rescue responded at about 5:40 p.m. after three of the four hikers called 911, not having seen their friend for hours after leaving from the Barnes Camp parking lot.
The were to hike up Hellbrook trail to the Chin, returning via the Long Trail, Stowe Mountain Rescue said.
One member hiked “aggressively” and outpaced the others, Mountain Rescue said.
By the time they called for help, the remaining three had not reached the summit, and were unsure of their location, and were cold and wet. They also hadn’t heard from their friend in a while.
A team of eight people responded, finding the three hikers based on their coordinates.
Rescue personnel hitched a ride via the Stowe-Vail Inc. snowcat, heading toward the top of the gondola, intending to traverse the Chin, but before taking off the final hiker was found at the bottom of Stowe.
According to the release, “he had hiked back down safely without conversing with his hiking party.”
The hikers were reunited at around 9:30 p.m.
