Jan. 10 at 6 p.m., a vehicle headed north on Route 100 in the town of Lowell was struck by a frozen Gatorade bottle. The ordnance caused roughly $2,000 in damage to the vehicle, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police Derby barracks at 334-8881.

