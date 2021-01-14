Jan. 10 at 6 p.m., a vehicle headed north on Route 100 in the town of Lowell was struck by a frozen Gatorade bottle. The ordnance caused roughly $2,000 in damage to the vehicle, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police Derby barracks at 334-8881.
