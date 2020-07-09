July 1 at 4 p.m., two-vehicle crash at Route 100 and Knowles Flat Road in Eden. One of the drivers, Claudia Johnson, 51, of Eden, was taken to Copley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was charged with driving under the influence, third offense.
July 3 at 11:02 p.m., after a traffic stop at Routes 100 and 118 in Eden for a moving violation, police charged Candy Tallman, 31, of Eden with driving under the influence.
