March 20, 3:53 p.m., Clifton Burnell, 45, of Morrisville was charged with retail theft: allegedly stealing several items from Waterbury True Value Hardware.
March 26, 7:06 p.m., police responded to an accident on Interstate 89 south in Waterbury and found a wrecked Nissan Frontier against the left lane guardrail and no driver. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle, Michael Murphy, 41, of Barre on April 1 and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and ticketed him for driving after license suspension and without liability insurance.
March 27, 11:05 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 100 in Waterbury and charged Eric Worden, 23, of Waterbury with driving after criminal license suspension.
March 28, 12:19 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 100 in Waterbury and charged Anthony Cabana, 53, of Waterbury with driving under the influence.
April 1, 6:13 p.m., police were told Joseph Lumbra, 54, of Waterbury was trespassing at a property on Loomis Hill Road in Waterbury. Police determined Lumbra was drunk when he drove to the property and charged him with driving under the influence, third offense, and trespassing.
April 5, 9:30 a.m., police responded to a two-car crash on Route 100 near Interstate 89 Exit 10 in Waterbury; one of the vehicles had been driven away. Mark Morse, 67, of Duxbury told police the vehicle passed him on the right and suddenly stopped, causing Morse to crash into its rear, and then it left. Morse said the vehicle was a maroon or gray SUV. Police have not found the vehicle at press time.
April 6, 1:30 p.m., Connor Copley, 17, of Waterbury was reported missing. Police said he’s a 5-foot-8 white male, weighs about 180 pounds, has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen on Kimberly Lane wearing a blue sweatshirt, black and red shoes and carrying a red backpack. Police said he may be in Burlington.
