April 10, 7:24 p.m., police recognized John Cummings, 50, of Waterbury while he was driving on Stowe Street and knew he didn’t have a valid license to do so. Cummings was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
April 11, 7 a.m., police saw a Dodge pickup slide on ice and flip on Interstate 89 in Waterbury. The driver, Phillip Wallbridge, 73, of Waterbury, was wearing a seat belt and was OK, but the truck was smashed up.
April 11, 10:15 p.m., police recognized another person without a valid license, Kenneth Shaw, 52, of Waterbury, while driving on Guptil Road. He was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.