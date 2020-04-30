April 23 at 9:15 p.m., Joshua A. Pellerin, 35, of Waterbury was charged with driving under the influence, second offense, on Route 100 in Waterbury. Callers reported a possibly impaired driver, resulting in the traffic stop. He is due in court May 7.
On April 23 at 8:08 p.m., Nancy B. Wesseler, 74, of Waterbury was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, and with careless and negligent driving. Police said Wesseler was driving a vehicle that went off Route 100 at Guptil Road. She’s due in court May 7.
April 24, David P. Bessette, 68, of Waterbury was charged with aggravated disorderly conduct on North Main Street in Waterbury on April 20. Police said Bessette had a dispute with Constance Murray, 71 of Waterbury; both live at an apartment building on North Main Street. Police allege Bessette swore, spat and exposed his buttocks during the dispute. Bessette is due in court July 9.