Jan. 15, 7:35 a.m., police responded to a three-car accident on Route 15 in Danville and charged Roderick Dunson, 35, of Danville with providing false information about who was driving, and got tickets for driving without a license and crossing lanes. Dunson lost control of his vehicle and slid across the road, colliding with one vehicle and forcing another to drive into a ditch. The occupants of Dunson’s vehicle were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for evaluation of injuries. One of the other vehicles was driven by Marcel Gravel, 44, of Wolcott; he was not injured.
Jan. 15, Berlin police stopped a speeding vehicle on Paine Turnpike in Berlin and charged Jose Abad, 38, of Waterbury with excessive speed. Police said the vehicle was traveling 73 mph in a 40-mph zone.
Jan 20, 6:17 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on at Route 15 Cady Hill Road in Cambridge and charged Patrick Claghorn, 19, of Jericho with driving under the influence of drugs and driving after criminal license suspension.