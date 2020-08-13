Aug. 5 at 3:04 p.m., police investigated a burglary at a home on Black River Road in Craftsbury. The tenant said when he got home he found the majority of the windows smashed and saw blood on the front door. Police say one or more people entered the home and damaged property all over the house, leaving behind empty alcohol containers. Neighbors reported hearing noise in the area between 1 and 3:30 that morning. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-334-8881.
Aug. 7 at 10:47 p.m., police responded to a car crash at the intersection of Routes 118 and 109 in Belvidere. The man police identified as the driver, Joshua Gillen, 25, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence and cited to appear in court Oct. 14.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
