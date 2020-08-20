Aug. 12 at 4 p.m., police reported, after the fact, that a tractor trailer truck got stuck on the Stowe side of Smugglers Notch on Aug. 8, after the driver attempted to make it through the twisty route off-limits to big rigs. Troopers helped guide the truck back down the road and issued the driver a warning. A ticket for violating the many signs saying don’t do this ranges from $1,179 to $2,347.
Aug. 16 at 9:51 p.m., a woman in an oversized brown jacket and a blue shirt covering her face tried to rob the Champlain Farms in Waterbury, police say. According to police, the suspect, with one hand in her pocket, handed the clerk a note that read “give me all the money in the register or you're going to get hurt.” The woman was described by store employees as roughly 5-feet, 2-inches tall, with tan skin and blond hair. Employees refused the suspect’s demands, and she fled on foot toward Stowe Street when another customer entered the store. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Jacob Fox at 802-229-9181.
Aug. 17 at 6:10 p.m., police received a report of a home burglary in progress on Deer Crossing Lane in Cambridge. The accused burglar, Jillian Schultz, 36, of Cambridge, was spotted down the road from the home and taken into custody without incident. Schultz was cited into court Aug. 26 to answer to the burglary charge as well as violating conditions of release; police say she was under court orders not to be in that particular house.
Aug. 18 at 8:45 p.m., police arrested Walter Phillips, 20, of Waterville, for driving under the influence of drugs after pulling him over in Cambridge, near the intersection of Routes 15 and 104. Phillips is due in court Oct. 28.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
