Oct. 3 at 12:50 p.m., police received several calls about a tractor-trailer truck stuck in the twisty turns of Route 108 through Smugglers Notch. Troopers were able to guide the driver, Robert Lee, 46, of Newcastle, Maine, backwards toward Stowe, where he was ticketed and grounded by the DMV for driving under a false logbook.
Oct. 7 at 7:59 p.m., a tractor-trailer driver got his truck stuck in Smugglers Notch, blocking traffic for an hour. Police say the driver, Tauji Mckenzie, 25, of Smyrna, Georgia, “passed several clearly posted signs advising” that big rigs aren’t allowed up there, and ticketed him for the traffic violation.
