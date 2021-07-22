Stowe resident Jamie Viens, 35, was arrested driving on Route 100 in Waterbury Tuesday, July 13, and charged with driving under the influence and cruelty to a child.
According to Vermont State Police, Viens was pulled over at 8:14 p.m. after receiving a report that her vehicle was being operated erratically. By the time police caught up with Viens five hours later, she was on East Street in Waterbury. Police said she was under the influence of unidentified intoxicants and had been driving with two juveniles, exposing them to unnecessary risk.
Viens was cited to appear in Washington Superior Court at a later date.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
