March 10 at 11:45 a.m., a 14-year-old from Calais was reported missing from Montpelier. After an investigation, Mac Arnot, 24, of Stowe was cited into court on suspicion of kidnapping and aiding a runaway child, after police identified Arnot as the person who picked up the juvenile at U-32 Middle & High School in Montpelier earlier that morning, without the permission of the juvenile’s parent/guardian. He was held without bail. The teen was located in Montpelier the next day, March 11 around 4:25 p.m. Police are investigating the connection between Arnot and the child, but it is believed they knew each other.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.