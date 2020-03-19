March 13, 2:50 p.m., police responded to a two-car collision on Interstate 91 near Springfield and a report that one vehicle had left the scene. David Woods, 39, of Claremont, N.H., allegedly drove away after his Toyota truck struck a Chevy Blazer driven by Jeff Harris, 50, of Wolcott. No one was injured. Woods was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

March 14, 8:17 p.m., police responded to a home on North Main Street in Waterbury and charged Sandra Richardson, 67, of Waterbury with domestic assault.

March 16, 12:36 a.m., after a traffic stop in Waterbury, police charged Christopher Lewis, 31, of Barre with driving under the influence.

March 16, 3:05 p.m., police responded to a home in Waterbury and charged Jermaine Lattimore, 41, who is listed as transient, with aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint.

