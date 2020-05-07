May 3 at 10 a.m., police stopped two men speeding north on Route 100 in Lowell. Police allege Paul Rogers Jr., 53, of Cambridge was going 92 mph in a 2006 Ford truck and John Durochia, 68, of Huntington was going 88 mph in a 2011 Suzuki SX4. Both men were charged with excessive speed and are due in Orleans County Superior Court July 14.

Overnight May 1, multiple ladders were reported stolen from a home in Waterbury. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Trooper Casey Ross at 802-229-9191.

