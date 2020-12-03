With the growing popularity of Zoom, Vermont State Police offers recommendations to help Vermonters set up secure, uninterrupted meetings.
A plethora of settings are available to users to reduce the risk of “Zoombombing,” unwanted intrusions into a meeting, and the following suggestions can help to reduce unwanted or disruptive behavior.
When scheduling a meeting, consider these options:
• Meeting password — Meetings requiring a password provide an added layer of security as participants will have to enter one to access the meeting. Don’t publicly post passwords, and it should only be shared with trusted and people. For public-forum-style meetings, organizations can ask that participants request the password, which then would be provided separately from the meeting information.
When the meeting information and password are shared simultaneously, individuals with malicious intent have increased accessibility, lowering the security of the meeting. Send the meeting information and password in separate emails or letters.
• Disable join before host — This will prevent participants from joining the meeting prior to the host. By requiring a host to be present before participants can join, additional security measures (such as the waiting room) can be implemented.
• Use a waiting room — The waiting room feature allows the host to control which participants can join a meeting and when. With this feature enabled, participants will remain in the waiting room until admitted to the meeting by a host.
• Allow only authenticated users — This requires participants to be signed into Zoom in order to join a meeting. While this can be problematic for public-forum-style meetings, by requiring participants to be signed in, Zoom’s safety team and law enforcement can take quicker action identifying problem participants.
• Record the meeting — An extra layer of security, and it benefits the organization to have a recording of the meeting.
Once a meeting is underway, Zoom provides additional security options to hosts and co-hosts, found under the security icon in the menu. By deselecting:
• Sharing screen — Participants will not be allowed to share their screens, reducing unwanted images.
• Chat — Participants will not be allowed to chat in the chat function, reducing unwanted verbiage.
• Rename themselves — Partic-ipants will not be allowed to rename themselves, which provides hosts and co-hosts a level of participant validation.
• Lock the meeting — When a meeting is locked, new participants are not allowed to join the meeting.
• Mute participants — Muting participants reduces the ability of a malicious person to broadcast unwanted language. At a minimum, participants can be muted upon entry into the room. From there, meeting settings can allow or prohibit participants from un-muting themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.