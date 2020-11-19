Reader John Beecy snapped this shot of a 1992 Chevy pickup truck that burst into flames in the parking lot of the Shaw’s supermarket in Stowe Sunday morning.
According to Stowe Police Department, Fred Whitcomb, the truck’s driver, was able to park the truck and get out, escaping injury, and he said no one else was injured, and no other property was reported damaged.
An eyewitness told the Stowe Reporter the fire department arrived just as he heard a loud pop, which he surmised was the gas tank exploding. The truck owner told the eyewitness that he initially saw smoke coming from the dashboard, and Whitcomb said the fire seemed to stem from an electrical problem.
The eyewitness also said the driver “lamented the truck was ‘cherry,’” and it was a shame to see it go up in flames.
