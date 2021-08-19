A pickup driver hauling a trailer ignored posted warnings and got snagged between the boulders at the top of Smugglers Notch last Wednesday, resulting in a $1,197 fine.
According to Vermont State Police, Mykola V. Onuykevych of Inham, S.C., said he didn’t see the flashing signs that ask tractor trailer haulers to avoid the area and not to ignore their GPS, but did see a sign that said, “No TT Units.”
Onuykevych was traveling through the Notch from Cambridge to Stowe with a truck and trailer that measured approximately 64.9 feet and got stuck at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Polar Bear Towing assisted in the removal of the vehicle and the Department of Motor Vehicles’s commercial motor vehicle unit responded as well. The operator was issued a civil ticket for prohibited commercial vehicle operation and the accompanying fine. The Department of Motor Vehicles also performed an inspection that noted several violations.
According to police, vehicle and pedestrian traffic was heavy and the incident caused the Notch to be closed for approximately an hour.
