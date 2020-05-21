May 14, 9 a.m., on Farr Road in Waterbury, Melinda Benoit, 33, of Barre was charged with driving under the influence, driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release from an earlier case.
Troopers were alerted to an erratic driver heading south on Interstate 89 near the Bolton-Waterbury town line, and state troopers followed the vehicle until it turned onto Farr Road in Waterbury.
After being charged, Benoit was released to a sober adult. She’s due in court July 2.
•••
May 14 at 7 p.m., Lucas B. Daly, 29, of Waterbury was charged with driving after criminal license suspension and driving without a license, and was arrested on a warrant issued for failing to appear in court in an earlier case. Troopers stopped Daly on Cobb Hill Road in Duxbury after observing a traffic infraction on South Main Street in Waterbury. Daly was in Washington County District Court May 15 on the arrest warrant, and will face the other charges July 30.
May 15 at 5:58 a.m., Timothy Grupp, 45, of Milton was charged with careless and negligent driving on Interstate 89 in Waterbury. A trooper was headed south on the interstate when he saw a vehicle ahead of him suddenly accelerate to an extremely high speed and clocked it going 110 mph in a 65-mph zone. Grupp is due in court July 30.
May 17 at 3:12 a.m., a burglary was reported at Crossroads Beverage and Deli at 52 N. Main St., Waterbury. A glass door was damaged and a front window had been opened; numerous unopened packages of cigarettes were scattered in front of the window, along with a broken bottle of liquor. An unknown quantity of cigarettes was stolen. This incident is still in the early stages of investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 802-229-9191.