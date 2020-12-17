Drivers should expect traffic delays in the heart of Stowe village today, Thursday, Dec. 17.
Both Route 108 — the Mountain Road — and Maple Street will be reduced down to one lane of alternating traffic between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. while road work takes place.
The two affected areas will be Mountain Road between the Maplefields convenience store and the Stowe Inn and Maple Street near the Sunset Street intersection.
Flaggers will direct traffic and drivers should expect delays.
