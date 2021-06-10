A tractor-trailer truck closed Smugglers Notch for hours Sunday, June 6, after getting stuck at the top of the narrow mountain pass around 2:30 p.m.
“The operator of the vehicle, Kyle Shepherd, ignored and passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted,” said trooper Giancarlo Di Genova.
The truck driver told police he saw the signs, but ignored them. Shepherd unhitched the trailer and completely blocked the roadway. A tow truck removed the trailer at 6:40 p.m.
Shepherd was fined $2,347.
