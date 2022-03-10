Freshly fallen snow helped Stowe police track down a man responsible for over $1,000 in burgled cigarettes last week.
Louis Marsh, 49, of Johnson, was arrested for burglary after police said he broke into the Maplefields on South Main Street in Stowe around 2 a.m. March 2.
A report of a suspicious person at the convenience store and gas station first tipped off police, but that coincided with a second tip after Marsh tripped the alarm after crashing through one of the building’s glass doors.
Det. Lt. Fred Whitcomb quickly identified tracks left in the dusting of snow and followed them to a South Main Street residence.
As Whitcomb arrived on scene, sounds of fighting came from the apartment where the footprints ended. When Marsh refused to answer the door, Whitcomb executed a search warrant with assistance from officers of the Morristown police and Lamoille County sheriff’s departments.
Officers discovered multiple cartons and other miscellaneous cigarettes in the apartment that Whitcomb said totaled over $1,000.
After recounting the arrest, Whitcomb gave special thanks to the officers of the two departments who helped him execute the search warrant.
