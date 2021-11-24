A three-car crash Nov. 17 at 4:45 p.m. on Route 100 South at the intersection of Gregg Hill Road closed the road for a short time as the scene was cleared.
No one was seriously injured.
Nicholas Bailey, 25 of Eden, driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, was headed north on the state highway when he crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Seamus Breslin, 23, of Waterbury. Both cars were totaled.
Bailey’s truck then hit another vehicle, this one driven by Benjamin Weigel, 37, also of Waterbury, and pushed it down an embankment.
Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Bailey was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.
