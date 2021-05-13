A threat to “do harm” accompanied by derogatory comments made by phone at Stowe Middle and High School prompted a lockdown on Tuesday, according to Stowe Police.
By placing the school in immediate lockdown, school officials followed the protocols in place when receiving a threat. Police conducted a walkthrough of campus, and determined the threat was not a joke but also did not appear credible.
Police remained at the school throughout the day to provide enhanced security and assist with traffic issues caused by the lockdown.
The lockdown barred any movement in or out of the building and afternoon activities were cancelled, according to a statement by Lamoille South Union Superintendent Tracy Wrend.
“We are continuing to follow up on leads to determine where the phone call was placed from and by whom. The investigation is on-going and of the highest priority,” Det. Sgt. Frederick Whitcomb said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.