Third stuck truck this year
Photo by Vermont State Police

A trucker who got his tractor trailer stuck in Smugglers Notch Tuesday did so after reading, understanding and ignoring copious warning signs to turn back.

Billy Tolson, 66, of Lorain, Ohio, brought the official count of stuck trucks in the Notch up to three and, in his attempt to succeed where many other truck drivers failed, closed the Notch for nearly five hours after apparently jack-knifing his rig between the boulders.

