A trucker who got his tractor trailer stuck in Smugglers Notch Tuesday did so after reading, understanding and ignoring copious warning signs to turn back.
Billy Tolson, 66, of Lorain, Ohio, brought the official count of stuck trucks in the Notch up to three and, in his attempt to succeed where many other truck drivers failed, closed the Notch for nearly five hours after apparently jack-knifing his rig between the boulders.
Tolson told Vermont State Police officers that he had “ignored all of the signs leading up to the Notch as he believed he could make it through” on his way to Franklin Foods in Enosburg.
Tolson got stuck just before noon and it took McRae’s Towing until just after 4:30 p.m. to remove the vehicle.
The company Tolson works for, Eagle Logistics of Avon Lake, Ohio, was issued a traffic ticket with a fine of $2,347 and the driver was issued two points on his license.
