Editor’s note: From a recent Stowe Mountain Rescue Facebook post.
It’s a joy to rescue uninjured subjects, particularly under an almost full moon. A couple was finishing up a long Mansfield hike Aug. 20, coming down the Hazelton trail, when they mistook a stream bed for the path and followed it to their doom.
Well, not quite, but after following it for a while the gradient suddenly changed, and they found themselves sliding precipitously into a ravine in the dark. Without a source of light and with dwindling cell phone battery, they realized they needed help and had the good sense to call 911.
Getting them out was relatively straightforward. We had their GPS coordinates so were able to locate them, using whistle blasts to narrow it down as we got closer.
We found them in good health and good spirits but definitely relieved to see us. We supplied headlamps and water and with the assistance of a hand-held rope, they were able to scramble on all fours out of the ravine.
The Hazelton trail was waiting for them like nothing had happened and we finished their hike down in misty moonlight, delivering them to their car. They vowed to take headlamps with them next time they hike.
