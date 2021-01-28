The man believed responsible for an October 2016 crash — one that killed five teenagers — is asking for a new trial.
Steven D. Bourgoin, 40, of Williston, is serving a prison sentence of 30 years to life for the five deaths and for two related misdemeanor counts stemming from the crash.
This crash has the most homicide victims in a single case in Vermont history.
Those killed were: the driver, Cyrus Zschau, 16, of Moretown, and his passengers Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury; Janie Chase Cozzi, 15, of Fayston; Liam Hale, 16, of Fayston and Mary Harris, 16, of Moretown. They were returning home from a concert in South Burlington.
Bourgoin claimed insanity during his 11-day trial.
Chittenden County Deputy State's Attorney Andrew Gilbertson told the Vermont Supreme Court during arguments last week there were no valid reasons to overturn the May 2019 verdict or the rulings by the trial judge, Kevin Griffin.
Gilbertson, a former public defender, urged the five justices to let the outcome of the criminal trial stand.
One main appeal issue was prosecutor Sarah George’s failure to provide evidence or materials as required by court rules and that the conduct led to an “ambush” on Bourgoin, according to appellate public defender Joshua O'Hara.
Griffin did rule during the trial that the prosecution had violated the rules of discovery, but he believed it was not serious enough to cause a mistrial. The issue was the failure of George to supply the defense with a recorded statement from Bourgoin's ex-finance, Anila Lawrence.
George maintained during the trial a video with the pre-trial interview with Lawrence had been provided to the defense and also had been mentioned in a conversation. Lead defense lawyer Robert Katims said his office had no record of receiving it and he had no recollection of the reported conversation.
Lawrence, under questioning, testified that the only thing Bourgoin had mentioned to her was there were no wrong-way signs on I-89.
Griffin agreed to strike the testimony and tell the jury to disregard it. Katims, who was assisted by defense lawyer Sara Pols, maintained that was not enough — and the improper testimony prejudiced his client.
O'Hara also argued that just trying to strike her improper testimony was not enough.
The defense said the state waited until the trial was almost over to provide certain information from a psychiatric evaluation on behalf of George’s office.
George said after the sentencing that under current Vermont law Bourgoin must remain in prison until he is 66 years old.
He would be ineligible for furloughs or early release for good time, George said.
High profile crash
The crash, the investigation, an alleged attempt by the state to hide from the public Bourgoin's drug level and the eventual trial generated considerable public attention.
The teens’ car rolled over in the median and burst into flames after the crash.
Bourgoin, who was wearing a seatbelt, got out of his northbound 2012 Toyota Tacoma and later stole the Williston Police cruiser as the officer attended to the victims. He fled south on I-89, made a U-turn, and returned to the scene.
Bourgoin crashed the cruiser into the wreckage of the first crash and was ejected.
The details of the crash were never disputed by the defense, only Bourgoin's sanity. Katims and Pols had tried to show Bourgoin thought he was hearing top-secret personal messages on his truck radio and computer which were directing him to go on government missions.
Vermont State Police estimated Bourgoin was driving at 79 miles per hour when he crashed the first time, later clocked at about 107 mph when he crashed into his wrecked truck, police said. The cruiser also caught fire.
Investigation showed six hours after the crash Bourgoin still had marijuana in his system, the official drug report showed, and other illegal drugs in his system.
Bourgoin, who called into the supreme court hearing last Thursday, apologized at his sentencing. He did not speak at the hearing.
There is no set timeline for a decision.
