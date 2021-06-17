Stowe Mountain Rescue helped an injured swimmer at Bingham Falls Sunday, June 13, a day that proved busy for the crack rescue team.
A 35-year-old man injured his ankle swimming at Bingham Falls off Stowe’s upper Mountain Road. He tried to walk back to the parking area, but the injury proved too painful.
Rescuers reached the man near the top of the stairs on trail, placed him in a vacuum splint and litter and brought him to a waiting ambulance.
Two stranded hikers
Mountain rescue crews came to the aid of an exhausted hiker — and their partner — on a portion of Hell Brook on the Long Trail, June 13.
A team of five arrived on scene via ATV, and met the duo at Taft Lodge. The Stowe Mountain Rescue team delivered water, electrolytes and food to the distressed hiker, who then walked down the Long Trail to the Easy Out exit to Chin Clip, where he got a ride down the mountain on an ATV.
The hikers were delivered to their car without further incident.
Person lost in Bakersfield
Late in the day, Stowe Mountain Rescue assisted the Bakersfield Fire Department and Vermont State Police to locate a missing elderly female.
Avis Anderson, 72, was seen around 2:30 p.m. in her yard doing chores. Local authorities were summoned mid-afternoon and state police were alerted at 8:30 p.m. With impending rain and cold weather state police sought help from Stowe Mountain Rescue and crews from Waterbury and Colchester.
The Stowe crew helped to develop a search grid but Anderson was located just as they were deploying into the woods. She was found about 100 feet in the woods next to her home.
The woman was cold but otherwise uninjured and was transported to hospital for further evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.