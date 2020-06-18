A Stowe woman has been charged with pulling a knife during a dispute in Worcester.
Juli-Ann Richmond, 51, has been charged with domestic assault.
Vermont State Police were called to a house near West Hill Road in Worcester for a suspicious incident June 13 at 2:20 p.m.
Police said their investigation found that Richmond allegedly pulled out a knife during a heated conversation and put a person in fear of bodily harm.
She was due in court June 15.
•••
June 11 at 11:45 p.m., Jalen J. Miller, 27, of Winooski was charged with driving under the influence near Interstate 89 exit 10 in Waterbury. Police said Miller was driving in the median of the interstate until his vehicle crashed into a boulder.
June 12 at 4 a.m. on Route 14 in Woodbury, a vehicle driven by Andrew Dow, 27, of Woodbury crashed into a moose on Route 14 near Blake Hill Road. Dow’s 2016 Subaru Impreza had heavy front-end damage, and the driver and both passengers, Stephanie Dow, 27, and Megan Anderson, 27, both of Woodbury, had minor injuries. Both women were taken to Copley Hospital in Morrisville for treatment. Andrew Dow got a ticket for lack of car insurance.
June 13 at 6:13 p.m., state police charged Shawn M. Hanson, 40, of Burlington with unlawful mischief — allegedly ripping a rear window out of a 1998 Honda Civic owned by Brandon T. Jaques, 20, of Williston while it was parked off River Road in Duxbury.
June 12 at 3:23 p.m., police stopped a car driven by Helana A. Martin, 31, of Cambridge on Upper Pleasant Valley Road in Cambridge after observing a traffic infraction. Police allege that Martin was driving after criminal license suspension, an arrest warrant had been issued for her. She’s due in Lamoille County court on Aug. 26.