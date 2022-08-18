Stowe police are treating the vandalism of two flags and political yard signs as a hate crime, according to Det. Lt. Fred Whitcomb.
On Aug. 7 at 11:06 a.m., police responded to a report at the Alchemist Brewery on Cottage Club Road and found that a Black Lives Matter sign had been urinated on, a pride flag had been ripped from a tree and political signs were strewn about the area.
