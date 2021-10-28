On Saturday, a seven-person team from Stowe Mountain Rescue traveled to Hartland to take part in a swiftwater skills evaluation hosted by the state.
Crew members were tested on individual swiftwater swim skills, including the ability to self-rescue in fast moving water, throwing and receiving ropes, crossing a channel as a team, running a boat through obstacle courses and demonstrating the ability to “hold station” in strong current.
The purpose of the evaluation was to qualify the team to receive new swiftwater equipment from the state.
As a result of this process, Stowe Mountain Rescue will receive two new boats equipped with motors and a boat trailer, likely to arrive next spring.
The new boats will enhance the group’s ability to respond to local water events but will also put the team in the running to be deployed by the state further afield.
