Total incidents: 103
Tickets: 6; warnings: 31
Medical calls: 3
Alarms: 12
Arrests: 3
May 31 at 2:15 a.m., juvenile matter at Main Street. No other information provided.
May 31 at 9:24 a.m., Stowe police attempted to serve a citation for Morristown police, but couldn’t find the person.
May 31 at 9:58 a.m., checked on a suspicious vehicle on Pucker Street; everything was OK.
May 31 at 12:31 p.m., a person was issued a no-trespass order for Alpine Mart on Mountain Road.
May 31 at 1:44 p.m., police served a citation on Charles Nestor, 49, of Johnson on a charge of possession of stolen property for Middlebury police.
May 31 at 6:15 p.m., police fielded questions about the encouraging signs depicting hearts around town.
May 31 at 7:16 p.m., police reminded an ATV owner on Worcester Loop Road about the laws involving ATV use on public highways.
June 1 at 9:42 a.m., fire in a condominium living room on Hillcrest Drive. The fire was extinguished; the room had minor fire damage and severe smoke damage. The fire department found the fire was caused by items surrounding a propane heater.
June 1 at 5:55 a.m., alarm on Stowe Hollow Road.
June 1 at 9:12 a.m., dogs were running amok on North Marshall Road. Police informed the owners.
June 1 at 10:22 a.m., a car windshield was damaged by a rock hurled by a lawnmower on Park Street.
June 1 at 10:50 p.m., as reported last week, the fire department responded to a Dumpster fire near a garage in a condominium complex on South Main Street. The department extinguished the fire, but the three-bay garage and all of its contents were damaged beyond repair. The cause is still under investigation.
June 1 at 12:32 p.m., a lost dog was returned to its owner.
June 1 3:20 p.m., a Sweetser Lane resident’s identification was used fraudulently to open a Verizon Wireless account.
June 1 to 4:47 p.m., a man was reported lying on the ground near the Grey Fox Inn on Mountain Road. Police called Stowe Emergency Medical Services, which took the man to Copley Hospital.
June 1 at 11:43 p.m., two drunken people arguing at a residence on Waterbury Road went their separate ways when police arrived.
June 2 at 7:20 a.m., juvenile matter on Sylvan Woods Drive. No other information provided.
June 2 at 10:26 a.m., a cellphone was found at Mansfield Base.
June 2 at 11:39 p.m., luggage reported left on the side of Mountain Road near Bears Lair Inn was gone when police got there.
June 2 at 1:22 p.m., a bracelet was lost on the Stowe Quiet Path.
June 2 at 1:44 p.m., a man on a bike was reported looking through people’s mail on Alger Road. Police didn’t find him. No mail was reported stolen.
June 2 at 1:58 p.m., a wallet found on Main Street was returned to its owner.
June 2 at 3:16 p.m., erratic driving was reported on Route 100, but police couldn’t locate the truck.
June 2 at 5:20 p.m., the attorney general’s office forwarded a report that Stowe Sweets was not complying with pandemic guidelines. Police investigated and found nothing wrong.
June 2 at 7:21 p.m., a Facebook scam was reported.
June 3 at 1:38 a.m., police called a tow truck to remove a car parked on Stagecoach Road.
June 3 at 11:48 a.m., 911 hang-up call from Thomas Pasture Lane. No emergency.
June 3 at 1:26 a.m., fire alarm on Weeks Hill Road.
June 3 at 3:24 p.m., alarm on Billings Hill Road.
June 3 at 4:19 p.m., alarm on Grey Birch Road.
June 3 at 4:56 p.m., police were asked to check the well-being of a resident on Maple Street, but the person was confirmed OK before officers arrived.
June 3 at 5:07 p.m., the attorney general’s office forwarded a report that a Backyard Tavern employee was failing to quarantine. Police checked and found the business was closed.
June 3 at 5:25 p.m., the attorney general’s office forwarded a report that Shaw’s Supermarket employees were using face masks improperly. Police checked and found nothing wrong.
June 3 at 8:20 p.m., Stowe police helped state police handle a dog roaming about on Mountain Road.
June 4 at 12:45 a.m., alarm on Robinson Springs Road.
June 4 at 3:40 a.m., alarm at Mansfield Base.
June 4 at 4:50 a.m., alarm on Kirkwood Lane.
June 4 at 9:07 a.m., officers checked the well-being of a Mountain Road resident; the person was OK.
June 4 at 9:19 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
June 4 at 11:47 a.m., police watched over the Vigil for Racial Justice on Main Street.
June 4 at 1:43 p.m., a wallet found on Main Street was returned to its owner.
June 4 at 2:20 p.m., a caller complained about a noisy neighbor at a Mountainside Avenue residence and asked about the eviction process.
June 4 at 3:45 p.m., 30 to 40 pounds of packaged meat was dumped on a Spring Trail Road property.
June 4 at 4 p.m., an Edson Hill property’s alarm system was on the fritz. Police contacted the alarm company, which contacted the owner.
June 4 at 6:18 p.m., two-vehicle collision on Upper Hollow Road; no injuries.
June 4 at 9:04 p.m., a motorized bicycle was driving on Main Street and Maple Street sidewalks.
June 4 at 10:28 p.m., a dog wandering near the fire station was returned to its owner.
June 5 at 9:58 a.m., a person at a Cottage Club Road condominium left after being issued a no-trespass order.
June 5 at 11:54 a.m., Angela Limoges, 35, of Hyde Park was pulled over on Pond Street after the officer recognized her and knew she didn’t have a valid license. Limoges was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
June 5 at 12:37 p.m., Stowe Emergency Medical Services responded to an overdose on Palisades Street and took the person to Copley Hospital.
June 5 at 12:44 p.m., 911 hang-up call from West Shaw Hill Road. No emergency.
June 5 at 3:02 p.m., fire alarm on Sterling Lane.
June 5 at 3:46 p.m., suspected fraudulent checks turned out to be legitimate.
June 5 at 4:43 p.m., two-vehicle collision at Route 100 and Moscow Road; no injuries.
June 5 at 5:53 p.m., a dispute between a Mansfield View tenant and landlord; police didn’t get involved.
June 5 at 9:03 p.m., fire alarm on Luce Hill Road.
June 5 at 10:14 p.m., loud music reported on South Main Street; police found none.
June 6 at 12:37 a.m., medical call on High Meadow Road.
June 6 at 9:24 a.m., fire alarm on Sylvan Woods Drive.
June 6 at 10:43 a.m., Seiara Abbott, 28, of Derby was stopped for an out-of-date inspection sticker and was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
June 6 at 12:03 p.m., reports of a vehicle driving slowly on Route 100, but police didn’t find it.
June 6 at 4:34 p.m., a vehicle was damaged in a South Main Street parking lot.
June 6 at 6:47 p.m., a bear rifled through garbage on Mountain Glen Road. Fish and Wildlife was informed.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.