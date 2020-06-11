Total incidents: 103

Tickets: 6; warnings: 31

Medical calls: 3

Alarms: 12

Arrests: 3

May 31 at 2:15 a.m., juvenile matter at Main Street. No other information provided.

May 31 at 9:24 a.m., Stowe police attempted to serve a citation for Morristown police, but couldn’t find the person.

May 31 at 9:58 a.m., checked on a suspicious vehicle on Pucker Street; everything was OK.

May 31 at 12:31 p.m., a person was issued a no-trespass order for Alpine Mart on Mountain Road.

May 31 at 1:44 p.m., police served a citation on Charles Nestor, 49, of Johnson on a charge of possession of stolen property for Middlebury police.

May 31 at 6:15 p.m., police fielded questions about the encouraging signs depicting hearts around town.

May 31 at 7:16 p.m., police reminded an ATV owner on Worcester Loop Road about the laws involving ATV use on public highways.

June 1 at 9:42 a.m., fire in a condominium living room on Hillcrest Drive. The fire was extinguished; the room had minor fire damage and severe smoke damage. The fire department found the fire was caused by items surrounding a propane heater.

June 1 at 5:55 a.m., alarm on Stowe Hollow Road.

June 1 at 9:12 a.m., dogs were running amok on North Marshall Road. Police informed the owners.

June 1 at 10:22 a.m., a car windshield was damaged by a rock hurled by a lawnmower on Park Street.

June 1 at 10:50 p.m., as reported last week, the fire department responded to a Dumpster fire near a garage in a condominium complex on South Main Street. The department extinguished the fire, but the three-bay garage and all of its contents were damaged beyond repair. The cause is still under investigation.

June 1 at 12:32 p.m., a lost dog was returned to its owner.

June 1 3:20 p.m., a Sweetser Lane resident’s identification was used fraudulently to open a Verizon Wireless account.

June 1 to 4:47 p.m., a man was reported lying on the ground near the Grey Fox Inn on Mountain Road. Police called Stowe Emergency Medical Services, which took the man to Copley Hospital.

June 1 at 11:43 p.m., two drunken people arguing at a residence on Waterbury Road went their separate ways when police arrived.

June 2 at 7:20 a.m., juvenile matter on Sylvan Woods Drive. No other information provided.

June 2 at 10:26 a.m., a cellphone was found at Mansfield Base.

June 2 at 11:39 p.m., luggage reported left on the side of Mountain Road near Bears Lair Inn was gone when police got there.

June 2 at 1:22 p.m., a bracelet was lost on the Stowe Quiet Path.

June 2 at 1:44 p.m., a man on a bike was reported looking through people’s mail on Alger Road. Police didn’t find him. No mail was reported stolen.

June 2 at 1:58 p.m., a wallet found on Main Street was returned to its owner.

June 2 at 3:16 p.m., erratic driving was reported on Route 100, but police couldn’t locate the truck.

June 2 at 5:20 p.m., the attorney general’s office forwarded a report that Stowe Sweets was not complying with pandemic guidelines. Police investigated and found nothing wrong.

June 2 at 7:21 p.m., a Facebook scam was reported.

June 3 at 1:38 a.m., police called a tow truck to remove a car parked on Stagecoach Road.

June 3 at 11:48 a.m., 911 hang-up call from Thomas Pasture Lane. No emergency.

June 3 at 1:26 a.m., fire alarm on Weeks Hill Road.

June 3 at 3:24 p.m., alarm on Billings Hill Road.

June 3 at 4:19 p.m., alarm on Grey Birch Road.

June 3 at 4:56 p.m., police were asked to check the well-being of a resident on Maple Street, but the person was confirmed OK before officers arrived.

June 3 at 5:07 p.m., the attorney general’s office forwarded a report that a Backyard Tavern employee was failing to quarantine. Police checked and found the business was closed.

June 3 at 5:25 p.m., the attorney general’s office forwarded a report that Shaw’s Supermarket employees were using face masks improperly. Police checked and found nothing wrong.

June 3 at 8:20 p.m., Stowe police helped state police handle a dog roaming about on Mountain Road.

June 4 at 12:45 a.m., alarm on Robinson Springs Road.

June 4 at 3:40 a.m., alarm at Mansfield Base.

June 4 at 4:50 a.m., alarm on Kirkwood Lane.

June 4 at 9:07 a.m., officers checked the well-being of a Mountain Road resident; the person was OK.

June 4 at 9:19 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

June 4 at 11:47 a.m., police watched over the Vigil for Racial Justice on Main Street.

June 4 at 1:43 p.m., a wallet found on Main Street was returned to its owner.

June 4 at 2:20 p.m., a caller complained about a noisy neighbor at a Mountainside Avenue residence and asked about the eviction process.

June 4 at 3:45 p.m., 30 to 40 pounds of packaged meat was dumped on a Spring Trail Road property.

June 4 at 4 p.m., an Edson Hill property’s alarm system was on the fritz. Police contacted the alarm company, which contacted the owner.

June 4 at 6:18 p.m., two-vehicle collision on Upper Hollow Road; no injuries.

June 4 at 9:04 p.m., a motorized bicycle was driving on Main Street and Maple Street sidewalks.

June 4 at 10:28 p.m., a dog wandering near the fire station was returned to its owner.

June 5 at 9:58 a.m., a person at a Cottage Club Road condominium left after being issued a no-trespass order.

June 5 at 11:54 a.m., Angela Limoges, 35, of Hyde Park was pulled over on Pond Street after the officer recognized her and knew she didn’t have a valid license. Limoges was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.

June 5 at 12:37 p.m., Stowe Emergency Medical Services responded to an overdose on Palisades Street and took the person to Copley Hospital.

June 5 at 12:44 p.m., 911 hang-up call from West Shaw Hill Road. No emergency.

June 5 at 3:02 p.m., fire alarm on Sterling Lane.

June 5 at 3:46 p.m., suspected fraudulent checks turned out to be legitimate.

June 5 at 4:43 p.m., two-vehicle collision at Route 100 and Moscow Road; no injuries.

June 5 at 5:53 p.m., a dispute between a Mansfield View tenant and landlord; police didn’t get involved.

June 5 at 9:03 p.m., fire alarm on Luce Hill Road.

June 5 at 10:14 p.m., loud music reported on South Main Street; police found none.

June 6 at 12:37 a.m., medical call on High Meadow Road.

June 6 at 9:24 a.m., fire alarm on Sylvan Woods Drive.

June 6 at 10:43 a.m., Seiara Abbott, 28, of Derby was stopped for an out-of-date inspection sticker and was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.

June 6 at 12:03 p.m., reports of a vehicle driving slowly on Route 100, but police didn’t find it.

June 6 at 4:34 p.m., a vehicle was damaged in a South Main Street parking lot.

June 6 at 6:47 p.m., a bear rifled through garbage on Mountain Glen Road. Fish and Wildlife was informed.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.