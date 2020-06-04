Total incidents: 107

Tickets: 13; warnings: 32

Medical calls: 1

Alarms: 15

Arrests: 2

May 24 at 2:12 a.m., Raymond Jackson, 51, of Waterbury was stopped for speeding on Route 100. Jackson got a warning for the speed, but was arrested on a charge of driving after criminal license suspension.

May 24 at 4:34 a.m., Matthew Evans, 50, of Waterbury was stopped for speeding on Route 100 and was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. He also got a speeding ticket.

May 24 at 2:15 p.m., medical call at Mansfield View Road.

May 24 at 2:15 p.m., speeder reported on Weeks Hill Road; police on patrol were informed.

May 24 at 5:21 p.m., argument about water use on Maple Street, but police didn’t get involved.

May 24 at 7:45 p.m., check on the well-being of a Holmes Lane resident. The person was referred to Lamoille County Mental Health.

May 24 at 10:45 p.m., alarm on Bouchard Road.

May 25 at 3:41 a.m., the people in a parked car on Park Street were asked to leave.

May 25 at 2:27 p.m., dispute at a Route 100 residence between a landlord and a tenant being evicted. Police didn’t get involved.

May 25 at 5:22 p.m., a person was reported drinking while driving on Route 100, but police didn’t find the suspect.

May 25 at 7:01 p.m., police checked into a report of animal abuse on Maple Street, but decided there was none.

May 25 at 8:30 p.m., police checked into another report of drinking and driving on Route 100, but found none.

May 26 at 2:19 a.m., alarm on Brook Road.

May 26 at 4:28 a.m., alarm on Kirkwood Lane.

May 26 at 12:39 p.m., a hypodermic needle was found on Maple Street.

May 26 at 2:32 p.m., police took care of a construction sign that fell in the road.

May 26 at 5:07 p.m., police issued a no-trespassing order for Morristown police on Mountain Road.

May 26 at 7:02 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

May 26 at 9:34 p.m., a bottle was thrown at a Brownsville Road house.

May 27 at 8:17 a.m., a bicycle was delivered to the wrong address, but the person who got it promised to get it to the rightful owner.

May 27 at 12:30 p.m., alarm on Winterbird Ridge Road.

May 27 at 5:14 p.m., youths reported drinking and throwing rocks at cyclists on the Stowe Recreation Path. Police found no evidence of drinking, but gave the youths a stern talking to and they left.

May 27 at 6:11 p.m., vehicle reported swerving on Route 100; police couldn’t locate it.

May 27 at 9:36 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

May 27 at 9:39 p.m., an elderly resident called to say she couldn’t find her way home. When police called her back, she was home.

May 28 at 8:14 a.m., a kayak was stolen from outside AJ’s Ski and Sports on Mountain Road.

May 28 at 10:28 a.m., alarm on Robinson Spring Road.

May 28 at 12:44 p.m., a traffic flagger had parked a car in a Mountain Road resident’s driveway, and moved it on request.

May 28 at 1:29 p.m., alarm on Churchill Lane.

May 28 at 1:36 p.m., alarm on Robinson Springs Road.

May 28 at 4:10 p.m., a construction sign fell and damaged a vehicle on Mountain Road near Weeks Hill Road.

May 28 at 4:19 p.m., alarm on Robinson Springs Road.

May 28 at 7:13 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

May 28 at 10:23 p.m., alarm on Maple Road.

May 29 at 12:31 a.m., check on the well-being of a person on Golden Eagle Drive. Everything was OK.

May 29 at 3:19 a.m., alarm on Edison Woods Road.

May 29 at 12:15 p.m., wallet lost on Brook Road.

May 29 at 2 p.m., a person lost a deposit on an apartment when it turned out to be a scam. Police are waiting for more information from the victim.

May 30 at 1:34 a.m., police checked on a car parked on Stowe Hollow Road. Everything was OK.

May 30 at 3:06 a.m., police checked on two cars parked at Stowe Arena on Park Street. Everything was OK.

May 30 at 12:52 p.m., alarm on Sterling Ridge Road.

May 30 at 1:38 p.m., police checked on a person’s well-being at the request of Moretown police. Everything was OK.

May 30 at 1:44 p.m., 911 hang-up call on Route 100; there was no emergency.

May 30 at 3:15 p.m., a Sylvan Woods resident said her boyfriend stole things from her. Police are investigating.

May 30 at 3:54 p.m., alarm on Robinson Spring Road.

May 30 at 4:24 p.m., speeder reported on Stowe Hollow Road; police on patrol were informed.

May 30 at 8:02 p.m., a Gold Brook Road resident reported a bear getting into the trash. Police referred the caller to Vermont Fish and Game.

May 30 at 10:02 p.m., police check on a car pulled to the side of Mountain Road. Everything was OK.

May 30 at 10:18 p.m., Stowe police served a citation for Morristown police. No additional information.

May 30 at 10:31 p.m., Stowe police served a citation for Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

