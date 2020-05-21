Total incidents: 50
Tickets: 2; warnings: 5
Medical calls: 1
Alarms: 4
Arrests: 1
May 10 at 8:52 a.m., a landlord-tenant dispute on Mansfield View Road was civil in nature, not criminal.
May 10 at 10:29 a.m., alarm on Waterbury Road.
May 10 at 5:39 p.m., a wallet found on the Stowe Recreation Path was returned to its owner.
May 11 at 12:07 p.m., a caller complained an Airbnb was being operated on Alpine View Road. It turned out the property owner was not operating an Airbnb, but instead was offering space for an out-of-state family member, who was observing the 14-day quarantine policy.
May 11 at 1:41 p.m., noise complaint about construction on Bryan Road. Police said it’s a civil matter.
May 11 at 4:59 p.m., a plugged storm drain on Mountain Road was causing flooding. Stowe Public Works fixed the problem.
May 12 at 12:11 p.m., a bank card found on Main Street was returned to its owner.
May 12 at 2:26 p.m., keys reported lost on the Stowe Recreation Path.
May 12 at 10:50 p.m., police checked on two carloads of people loitering after hours in the parking lot of a closed Mountain Road business.
May 13 at 9:05 a.m., alarm on Alpine View Road.
May 13 at 9:33 a.m., lost wallet reported on the rec path.
May 13 at 1:41 p.m., police are investigating a possible violation of a restraining order.
May 13 at 3:27 p.m., police received a referral from the Vermont Attorney General’s Office about someone operating an Airbnb. The person was the subject of the complaint that police received on May 11. Again, the person was not operating an Airbnb.
May 13 at 8:27 p.m., medical call on Lang Farm Road.
May 14 at 10:33 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
May 14 at 1:14 p.m., a landlord-tenant dispute about a parking space was civil in nature, not criminal.
May 14 at 2:43 p.m., a caller complained about someone from out of state who is not observing a 14-day quarantine.
May 15 at 1:01 a.m., alarm at the Mansfield Base.
May 15 at 9:28 a.m., dispute reported at the intersection of Waterbury and Farm Hill roads, but both parties were gone when police arrived.
May 15 at 12:25 p.m., police answered questions about child custody for a Cape Cod Road resident.
May 15 at 1:45 p.m., crash on Maple Street; no injuries.
May 15 at 4:55 p.m., a dispute between two people on Mountain Road was civil in nature, not criminal.
May 15 at 4:55 p.m., a flooded section of South Main Street was closed until the water subsided.
May 16 at 2:29 p.m., trucks reported speeding up and down Weeks Hill Road.
May 16 at 4:42 p.m., police answered questions regarding the eviction process for a Waterbury Road resident.
May 16 at 5:05 p.m., callers reported people on the rec path were not wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.
May 16 at 6:34 p.m., a vehicle was stuck in a field off Stagecoach Road.
May 16 at 8:44 p.m., injured raccoon reported at Route 100 and Black Bear Run; it was gone when police arrived.
May 16 at 9:34 p.m., after a traffic stop on Stowe Hollow Road, police charged Brett Barup, 24, of Morristown, with driving under the influence of drugs.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by prosecutors and can be amended or dropped. This includes reports from the two Vermont State Police troopers assigned to Waterbury, as well as other local incidents.