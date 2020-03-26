Total incidents: 40

Tickets: 1; warnings: 4

Medical calls: 0

Alarms: 7

Arrests: 3

March 15 at 2:46 a.m., police charged Sean Kearney, 49, of Stowe with leaving the scene of an accident — a two-vehicle crash on Notchbrook Road.

March 15 at 10:54 a.m., police received a report of an erratic driver on Waterbury Road, but the driver was not located.

March 15 at 3:04 p.m., a membership card to B.J.’s Wholesale Club was found on South Main Street.

March 15 at 5:06 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue at the Mansfield Base with a man who was injured in a fall. Police transported three uninjured children to the hospital.

March 15 at 5:20 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

March 15 at 8:08 p.m., someone was reported looking into cars parked at The Bench, but a check of the area revealed nothing suspicious.

March 16 at 12:55 a.m., ticket issued for parking overnight on Depot Street.

March 16 at 2:16 p.m., after an investigation, police charged Kevin Maikath, 39, of Stowe with domestic assault.

March 17 at 2:24 a.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.

March 17 at 7:52 a.m., police mediated a civil dispute on Thomas Lane.

March 17 at 12:26 p.m., a dog bit a person on Pucker Street.

March 17 at 2:22 p.m., report of a dog running wild on Sinclair Drive. It’s unclear if this is the same dog that bit someone earlier in the day on Pucker Street.

March 17 at 2:40 p.m., someone made an emergency call and then hung up from an Edson Hill Road residence. There was no emergency and all was well.

March 17 at 3:06 p.m., alarm on Lower Moulton Lane.

March 17 at 3:22 p.m., alarm on Hunger Lane.

March 17 at 4:29 p.m., a dog found on Moscow Road was picked up by its owner.

March 17 at 7:52 p.m., a Black Bear Run resident did not fall for a telephone scam.

March 17 at 9:57 p.m., no injuries in a minor two-car crash on South Main Street.

March 18 at 12:27 p.m., two people were warned not to trespass after they entered a lodge at Stowe Mountain Resort, which is currently closed.

March 18 at 2:56 p.m., alarm on Cottage Club Road.

March 19 at 4:56 a.m., no injuries after a driver went off the road and the vehicle struck a tree on Nebraska Valley Road.

March 19 at 11:23 p.m., complaint of loud music from a residence on Mountain Road. The residents turned down the music.

March 20 at 11:45 a.m., police contacted the owner of a snowmobile that was found unattended on a trail near Tansy Hill Road.

March 20 at 4:20 p.m., police received a complaint that someone was driving an SUV through a field off Mountain Road. The SUV was gone when police arrived.

March 20 at 4:31 p.m., alarm on Pucker Street.

March 20 at 5:15 p.m., alarm on Upper Pinnacle Road.

March 21 at 1:59 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a South Main Street resident. The person was fine.

March 21 at 6:44 p.m., after a traffic stop on Maple Street, police charged Michael Sylvester, 31, of Morrisville with driving after criminal license suspension.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.