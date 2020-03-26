Total incidents: 40
Tickets: 1; warnings: 4
Medical calls: 0
Alarms: 7
Arrests: 3
March 15 at 2:46 a.m., police charged Sean Kearney, 49, of Stowe with leaving the scene of an accident — a two-vehicle crash on Notchbrook Road.
March 15 at 10:54 a.m., police received a report of an erratic driver on Waterbury Road, but the driver was not located.
March 15 at 3:04 p.m., a membership card to B.J.’s Wholesale Club was found on South Main Street.
March 15 at 5:06 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue at the Mansfield Base with a man who was injured in a fall. Police transported three uninjured children to the hospital.
March 15 at 5:20 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
March 15 at 8:08 p.m., someone was reported looking into cars parked at The Bench, but a check of the area revealed nothing suspicious.
March 16 at 12:55 a.m., ticket issued for parking overnight on Depot Street.
March 16 at 2:16 p.m., after an investigation, police charged Kevin Maikath, 39, of Stowe with domestic assault.
March 17 at 2:24 a.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.
March 17 at 7:52 a.m., police mediated a civil dispute on Thomas Lane.
March 17 at 12:26 p.m., a dog bit a person on Pucker Street.
March 17 at 2:22 p.m., report of a dog running wild on Sinclair Drive. It’s unclear if this is the same dog that bit someone earlier in the day on Pucker Street.
March 17 at 2:40 p.m., someone made an emergency call and then hung up from an Edson Hill Road residence. There was no emergency and all was well.
March 17 at 3:06 p.m., alarm on Lower Moulton Lane.
March 17 at 3:22 p.m., alarm on Hunger Lane.
March 17 at 4:29 p.m., a dog found on Moscow Road was picked up by its owner.
March 17 at 7:52 p.m., a Black Bear Run resident did not fall for a telephone scam.
March 17 at 9:57 p.m., no injuries in a minor two-car crash on South Main Street.
March 18 at 12:27 p.m., two people were warned not to trespass after they entered a lodge at Stowe Mountain Resort, which is currently closed.
March 18 at 2:56 p.m., alarm on Cottage Club Road.
March 19 at 4:56 a.m., no injuries after a driver went off the road and the vehicle struck a tree on Nebraska Valley Road.
March 19 at 11:23 p.m., complaint of loud music from a residence on Mountain Road. The residents turned down the music.
March 20 at 11:45 a.m., police contacted the owner of a snowmobile that was found unattended on a trail near Tansy Hill Road.
March 20 at 4:20 p.m., police received a complaint that someone was driving an SUV through a field off Mountain Road. The SUV was gone when police arrived.
March 20 at 4:31 p.m., alarm on Pucker Street.
March 20 at 5:15 p.m., alarm on Upper Pinnacle Road.
March 21 at 1:59 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a South Main Street resident. The person was fine.
March 21 at 6:44 p.m., after a traffic stop on Maple Street, police charged Michael Sylvester, 31, of Morrisville with driving after criminal license suspension.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.