Total incidents: 112
Tickets: 10; warnings: 38
Medical calls: 3
Alarms: 13
Arrests: 4
March 1 at 10 a.m., police helped a driver with a disabled vehicle on Moscow Road.
March 1 at 12:57 p.m., police returned a lost license plate to its owner.
March 1 at 1:49 p.m., minor, two-car crash on Waterbury Road; no injuries.
March 1 at 1:30 p.m., one-car crash on Brownsville Road; no injuries.
March 1 at 2:58 p.m., a daughter tried to use her mother’s ski pass at Stowe Mountain Resort, which is not allowed.
March 1 at 3:34 p.m., a caller said his car had been stolen from Mansfield Base, but it was only misplaced.
March 1 at 11:40 p.m., alarm on Maple Road.
March 2 at 2:39 a.m., alarm on Thomas Lane.
March 2 at 6:31 p.m., low-hanging wires reported across Mountain Road, but no such wires were found.
March 2 at 7:37 a.m., one-car crash on Sallies Lane; no injuries.
March 2 at 8:24 a.m., in a case of identity theft, an unknown person opened a Verizon account in someone else’s name.
March 2 at 8:26 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
March 2 at 2:08 p.m., alarm on Spring Trail Road.
March 2 at 3:43 p.m., an unknown person used someone’s credit card in an attempt to buy $9,000 worth of industrial fans and ship them to Bronx, N.Y.; the credit card holder was able to halt the purchase.
March 2 at 4:28 p.m., single-vehicle crash on Elmore Mountain Road; no injuries.
March 2 at 8:46 p.m., police couldn’t find an intoxicated person reported walking up Mountain Road.
March 3, after investigating an incident Feb. 19 on Holmes Lane, police charged David Martin, 21, of Waterbury with simple assault.
March 3 at 3:52 a.m., a broken water line caused a traffic hazard at the intersection of Cape Cod and Sinclair roads.
March 3 at 9:25 a.m., alarm on Cross Road.
March 3 at 1:06 p.m., police did not locate an erratic driver on Waterbury Road.
March 3 at 1:19 p.m., police encountered an elderly person driving erratically on Mountain Road. A family member came and picked up the driver.
March 3 at 3:34 p.m., police received a report of property in a snowbank in the lower village, but couldn’t find it.
March 4 at 1:20 a.m., in the span of 10 hours, alarms sounded on Pucker Street, Francis Lane, Spruce Peak Road and Grey Birch Road.
March 4 at 11:54 a.m., assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department with a drug investigation in Stowe.
March 4 at 2:30 p.m., medical call on Meadow Lane.
March 4 at 5:02 p.m., a 911 call from a Mountain Road location was triggered by someone who accidentally pushed the emergency button in an elevator.
March 4 at 6:42 p.m., alarm at a different location on Grey Birch Road.
March 4 at 6:54 p.m., a customer at a bar on Mountain Road was acting belligerently, but was gone when police arrived.
March 5 at 8:45 a.m., in the span of three hours, alarm calls on Francis Lane, Kirkwood Lane and North Hill Road.
March 5 at 7:02 p.m., police responded to Pucker Street for a report of a dog that had been left in a car overnight; the dog was fine.
March 5 at 8:20 p.m., a homeowner on Lower Leriche Road complained that a contractor failed to render services that have been paid for.
March 5 at 9:49 p.m., police investigated a complaint that someone had had pumped gas at Maplefields on South Main Street and left without paying.
March 6 at 10:48 a.m., police helped a resort guest to find his car at Mansfield Base.
March 6 at 11:12 p.m., after a traffic stop on Stagecoach Road, police charged Cecilia Baker, 24, of Burlington with driving under the influence. Baker had a blood-alcohol level of 0.098, police said.
March 7 at 2:20 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Eric Worden, 23, of Waterbury with driving under the influence, third offense. Worden did not provide a breath sample, police said.
March 7 at 10:31 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a Worcester Road resident, who was fine.
March 7 at 11:36 a.m., medical call to Mansfield Base.
March 7 at 11:52 a.m., police ticketed a vehicle parked illegally at the Barnes Camp Visitors Center on Mountain Road.
March 7 at 12:40 p.m., minor two-vehicle crash at Mansfield Base; no injuries.
March 7 at 3:29 p.m., alarm on Nosedive Drive.
March 7 at 4:45 p.m., police responded to a report of an argument at a condominium on Mountain Road; both parties were gone when police arrived.
March 7 at 10:52 p.m., after a traffic stop at Waterbury and Moscow roads, police charged Kyle Cook, 31, of Morrisville with driving under the influence. Cook had a blood-alcohol level of 0.146, police said.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.