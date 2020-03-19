Total incidents: 106
Tickets: 18; warnings: 41
Medical calls: 2
Alarms: 11
Arrests: 7
March 8 at 3:14 a.m., after a traffic stop on Maple Street, police charged Gregory Talbert, 22, of Hinesburg with driving under the influence. Talbert also got a ticket for driving after license suspension and warnings for driving without a registration sticker and for failing to use turn signals.
March 8 at 9:40 a.m., dog bites person at Spruce Peak.
March 8 at 3:54 p.m., a lost wallet was reunited with its owner.
March 8 at 11:30 p.m., single-vehicle crash on Edson Hill Road; no injuries.
March 8 at 11:37 p.m., police charged Brian Bast, 45, of Morrisville with leaving the scene of an accident — a crash with no injuries at Stagecoach and Tansy Hill roads.
March 9 at 2:19 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Joseph Kelly, 24, of Amsterdam, N.Y., with driving under the influence, first offense. Kelly also got tickets for failing to use turn signals and failing to obey a police officer.
March 9 at 4:27 a.m., police took an intoxicated man to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility to sleep it off.
March 9 at 9:12 p.m., alarm on Sanborn Road.
March 10 at 4:13 p.m., license found on South Main Street.
March 10 at 4:17 p.m., a South Main Street property owner complained that a boulder was missing; it turns out it was moved by a plow or a trailer.
March 10 at 5:25 p.m., alarm on Churchill Lane.
March 10 at 11:11 p.m., alarm on Pucker Street.
March 11 at 12:07 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
March 11 at 4:15 a.m., police gave a lift to a Pucker Street resident.
March 11 at 9:21 a.m., medical call on Trapp Hill Road.
March 11 at 9:27 a.m., a person complained that an unknown person filed a fraudulent tax return using the complainant’s name.
March 11 at 11:48 a.m., cellphone found on Mountain Road.
March 11 at 12:44 p.m., police charged David Pai, 47, of Johnson with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
March 11 at 1:40 p.m., a driver left the scene of a crash at Stowe Mountain Resort.
March 11 at 2:08 p.m., a disruptive person at Stowe Mountain Resort was gone when police arrived.
March 11 at 4:08 p.m., alarm on Sterling Ridge Road.
March 11 at 9:36 p.m., after a traffic stop at Waterbury and Gold Brook roads, police charged Stacey Hoffman, 58, of Newington, Conn., with driving under the influence. Hoffman did not provide a breath sample, police said.
March 12 at 7:30 a.m., alarm on Steeple Lane.
March 12 at 11:36 a.m., wallet found on Mountain Lane; owner notified.
March 12 at 11:54 a.m., police could not locate an erratic truck driver on Pucker Street.
March 12 at 3:11 p.m., skis stolen at Mansfield Base.
March 12 at 3:52 p.m., a family dispute at a residence on Moscow Road did not result in any criminal charges.
March 12 at 10:55 p.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Charles Trossbach, 22, of Leonardtown, Md., with driving under the influence of drugs. Police also charged Trossbach with possession of LSD and possession of hallucinogenic drugs. Trossbach also received a warning for failing to stay in his lane of travel.
March 12 at 11:38 p.m., noise complaint on Edson Hill Road, but no noise found.
March 13 at 6:47 p.m., alarm on Upper Pinnacle Road.
March 13 at 9:46 p.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Jordan Hershman, 59, of Sharon, Mass., with driving under the influence. Hershman did not provide a breath sample, police said. Hershman also received a ticket for failing to stay in his lane.
March 14 at 12:37 a.m., ticket for parking overnight on Park Street.
March 14 at 3:03 a.m., alarm on South Main Street.
March 14 at 4:13 p.m., alarm on Dish Lane.
March 14 at 7:22 p.m., alarm on Churchill Lane, at the same location as the one at 5:25 p.m. on March 10. Friendly reminder: The first false alarm every six months is free; after that, it can get expensive.
March 14 at 10:01 p.m., a young man was trying to steal alcohol from the Alpine Mart on Mountain Road. The store clerk confronted the would-be thief and recovered the alcohol.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.