Total incidents: 53

Tickets: 1; warnings: 3

Medical calls: 4

Alarms: 8

Arrests: 1

March 29 at 12:31 a.m., alarm on Edson Road.

March 29 at 4:02 a.m., a person was worried a drone was flying around his or her property on Maple Run Lane. Police didn’t find one.

March 29 at 10 a.m., a water heater was leaking at a residence on Stowe Hollow Road and the owner thought it was dangerous. The fire department checked it and a plumber was called.

March 29 at 1 p.m., a Topnotch employee told police a former employee was driving around the parking lot, but police didn’t find the person.

March 29 at 8:38 p.m., a Holmes Lane resident reported a suspicious person in the backyard with a flashlight. It was a neighbor.

March 30 at 12:06 a.m., fire alarm on Sinclair Drive.

March 30 at 12:53 a.m., police and EMS responded to an overdose at a residence on South Main Street and administered Narcan. Police did not provide more information.

March 30 at 7:41 a.m., alarm on Brook Road.

March 30 at 9:33 a.m., a person called about poor driving on Robinson Springs Road. Police didn’t find the accused.

March 30 at 12:10 p.m., gunshots were reported on Alpine View Road. Police found a person safely shooting targets on his or her property.

March 30 at 3:45 p.m., police didn’t catch up to another bad driver, this one on Waterbury Road.

March 30 at 5:45 p.m., there was a custody dispute, but police weren’t dispatched.

March 31 at 3:16 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

March 31 at 9:39 a.m., Vermont State Police asked Stowe police to contact a person accused of sending threatening or harassing emails.

March 31 at 10:22 a.m., a repo man asked the police some questions, but they told him his business was a civil matter.

March 31 at 11 a.m., a suspicious pedestrian reported on Park Street was nowhere to be found.

March 31 at 12:03 a.m., two young children emerged from the woods into a backyard on Black Bear Run. The children were OK, and were reunited with their mother, who lived nearby.

March 31 at 4:49 p.m., police checked out a suspicious unattended vehicle on Falls Brook Lane, but found no problems.

March 31 at 5:52 p.m., a Pinnacle Road resident asked police questions about people shooting guns in the neighborhood.

March 31 at 8:51 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a Park Place resident, who was OK.

April 1 at 6:36 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.

April 1 at 1:56 p.m., a person was concerned that someone had tried to cut down a tree along the Stowe Recreation Path, but police determined it was a beaver’s work.

April 1 at 4:25 p.m., neighbors doing yard work on Mountain Road had a dispute over property boundaries.

April 1 at 7:45 p.m., a faulty emergency button in a Mountain Road building elevator summoned a response, but there was no emergency and the fire department was called off.

April 1 at 10 p.m., landlord-tenant dispute over an eviction on Randolph Road.

April 2 at 8 a.m., a caller complained about cars parked at Sterling Gorge.

April 2 at 8:50 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

April 2 at 9:02 a.m., horse on Stagecoach Road; the owner had already wrangled the beast before police arrived.

April 2 at 10:08 a.m., police responded to a call for help in the Lower Village and charged Jonathan Peets, 27, of Essex Junction with first-degree aggravated domestic assault.

April 2 12:58 p.m., a person complained that a Mountain Road business had turned off its WiFi.

April 3 at 12:33 a.m., alarm on Smith Falls Lane.

April 3 at 11:33 a.m., medical call on High Meadow Road.

April 3 2:01 p.m., a South Main Street resident said his or her identity was stolen and used to buy a phone.

April 3 at 4:50 p.m., two dogs found on Pond Lane were returned to their owners.

April 4 at 4:04 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

April 4 at 1:02 p.m., report of a family playing basketball at Stowe High School, but the courts were empty when police arrived.

April 4 at 1:13 p.m., a dispute over an idling car and a dog off leash at Gale Farm Center on Mountain Road was resolved before police arrived.

April 4 at 1:39 p.m., police checked on a report that people were congregating at the Moss Glen Falls trailhead.

April 4 at 3:23 p.m., police answered questions about how to register and insure a car.

April 4 at 3:43 p.m., police spoke with the owner of a dog that had bitten another dog near Tansy Hill Road.

April 4 at 3:50 p.m., loud music was reported on Upper Hollow Road, but all was quiet when police arrived.

April 4 at 6:12 p.m., a gathering was reported in a parking lot on Mountain Road. Police didn’t see anyone.

April 4 at 7:05 p.m., despite a 911 call from a Mountain Road residence, there was no emergency.

April 4 at 7:34 p.m., medical call on South Main Street.

April 4 at 9:21 p.m., alarm on North Hill Road.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

