Total incidents: 32
Tickets: 2; warnings: 1
Medical calls: 3
Alarms: 5
Arrests: 0
March 22 at 4:58 a.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.
March 22 at 1:48 p.m., police checked on a car reportedly parked on the Stowe Recreation Path, but it was gone when they arrived.
March 22 at 4:46 p.m., police were called when trash was put in a Main Street Dumpster that didn’t belong to the dumper.
March 22 at 6:34 p.m., police checked on a car reportedly parked at Topnotch Resort, but found no car.
March 22 at 7:53 p.m., an anonymous caller reported a suspicious event on South Main Street, but didn’t explain what it was. The tipster didn’t pick up the phone when police called back.
March 22 at 9:02 p.m., police tried to resolve a citizen dispute on Tabor Hill Road and provided a number to call if either party wanted to file for a temporary restraining order.
March 22 at 9:50 p.m., police checked on a parked car. The driver was inside and OK.
March 23 at 1:10 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for unsafe passing and gave the driver a warning.
March 23 at 2:05 p.m., police couldn’t find a vehicle that had damaged another in a Stowe Mountain Resort parking lot.
March 23 at 5:53 p.m., the Stowe Fire Department extinguished a chimney fire at a home on High Farms Road.
March 23 at 8:53 p.m., alarm on Upper Hollow Road.
March 24 at 9:17 a.m., minor damage to a car that slid off Mountain Road.
March 24 at 3:51 p.m., a large gathering reported at the Gale Farm shopping center, but police found nothing.
March 24 at 4:12 p.m., keys lost on the Quiet Path.
March 24 at 4:29 p.m., the emergency button was pressed by accident in an elevator on Mountain Road. There was no emergency.
March 24 at 4:44 p.m., police dealt with a child custody dispute on Pike Street.
March 24 at 8:10 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
March 25 at 1:42 p.m., alarm on Brook Road.
March 25 at 11:09 p.m., police found an unlocked door at a building on Main Street, and then locked it.
March 26 at 6:25 a.m., police said a vehicle crossed lanes while speeding and hit a tree. The driver, Adolfo Rodriguez, 25, of Stowe, was taken to Copley Hospital by Stowe Emergency Medical Services and was treated for minor injuries, police said. He also got tickets for unreasonable and imprudent speed and failing to keep to the right.
March 26 at 2:14 p.m., police were asked to check on a person on Putnam Forest Road, but were called off before they got there.
March 26 at 2:25 p.m., a person felt threatened by comments made at Stowe Hardware, but police discovered the comments were taken out of context.
March 26 at 5:34 p.m., fraudulent rental posting reported on Craigslist. The property wasn’t for rent.
March 26 at 6:02 p.m., kids had gathered on Spruce Peak Road, but left when the caller told them to.
March 27 at 10:17 a.m., police were asked to check on whether a package had arrived at a Main Street business. The package was there.
March 27 at 10:17 a.m., alarm on Brush Hill Road.
March 27 at 4:15 p.m., a caller reported a woman damaging handmade signs on Mountain Road.
March 27 9:16 p.m., a caller reported a gathering around a bonfire on Storm Farm Lane, concerned that people weren’t following state orders in social distancing.
March 28 at 1:59 a.m., renters called police because they couldn’t shut off an electric fireplace. Police suggested they call the owners or an electrician.
March 28 at 3:17 a.m., police found a stone wall on Park Street near the arena vandalized with spray paint.
March 28 at 4:48 p.m., medical emergency on Barnes Hill Road.
March 28 at 6:10 p.m., police responded to a possible mental health issue on Stagecoach Road.
March 28 at 8:44 p.m., police asked the owner of a vehicle parked on Mansfield View Road to move it.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.