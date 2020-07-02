Total incidents: 127
Tickets: 13; warnings: 35
Medical calls: 2
Home alarms: 10
Fire alarms: 0
Arrests: 2
June 21 at 12:47 a.m., gunshots were reported near Scribner Road. Police didn’t find a shooter.
June 21 at 11:17 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
June 21 at 1:07 p.m., juvenile matter at the Rec Path.
June 21 at 5:07 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
June 21 at 6:07 p.m., alarm on Sterling Ridge Road.
June 21 at 6:13 p.m., a dog was reported lost on Dewey Hill Road.
June 21 at 7:40 p.m., police alerted Fish and Wildlife officials about a dumpster-diving bear at Mount Mansfield Winter Academy.
June 22 at 8:41 a.m., police let a Mountain Road resident know Raymond, N.H., police wanted to talk.
June 22 at 8:47 a.m., police left a message on an inappropriately parked car on Mayo Farm Road telling the owner to move it.
June 22 at 9:06 a.m., a dog was found on Black Bear Run and was returned home.
June 22 at 10:22 a.m., police reported a repeat dumpster-diving bear at a South Main Street property to Fish and Wildlife.
June 22 at 10:35 a.m., medical call to Cady Hill bike trail.
June 22 at 12:03 p.m., report of employees at a South Main Street business not wearing masks. Police checked and found everything was OK.
June 22 at 12:13 p.m., police checked to see if a person was violating a restraining order, but no misbehavior was found.
June 22 at 2:44 p.m., police were called when an infant was locked in a vehicle on Cotton Brook Road, but it was unlocked before police arrived.
June 22 at 2:56 p.m., a caller reported seeing derogatory posts about police on Instagram.
June 22 at 5:03 p.m., two-car fender bender on Route 100. One driver was issued a warning for tailgating.
June 22 at 7:29 p.m., police responded to a reportedly intoxicated man at the Golden Eagle Resort. Police measure the blood alcohol content of Ethan Hume, 49, of Burlington at 0.362. Hume was was taken to Copley Hospital by Stowe EMS. He was later turned over to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
June 22 at 8:28 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
June 22 at 8:56 p.m., police responded to a raucous argument at a Lower Sanborn Road property, but one of the agitators was gone when they arrived.
June 22 at 9:39 p.m., police checked for a problem bear on Mountain Road, but found no bear.
June 22 at 9:43 p.m., police checked on the well being of a Mountain Road resident. Everything was OK.
June 23 at 6:22 a.m., a big argument at the Golden Eagle Resort ended when police arrived, and the people went their separate ways.
June 23 at 7:41 a.m., alarm on West Hill Road.
June 23 at 10:02 a.m., an improperly parked car on Luce Hill Road was moved.
June 23 at 12:37 p.m., a dog was lost on Cape Cod Road, but the owner found it.
June 23 at 2:16 p.m., debit card found somewhere in Stowe.
June 23 at 2:40 p.m., a woman’s scream was reportedly heard from Cady Hill Forest, but police found nothing.
June 23 at 4:52 p.m., gunshots on Dewey Farm Road were reported long after the fact. Police took note.
June 23 at 11:40 p.m., a vehicle that needed repair was stopped on Mountain Road. The driver, Jessey Webster, 29, of Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
June 24 at 4:36 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
June 24 at 8:06 a.m., a neighbor saw a burning doormat at a Notchbrook Road residence and put it out. Only the mat was destroyed in the flames.
June 24 at 9:01 a.m., alarm on Pond Drive.
June 24 at 11:22 a.m., a telephone wire was down on River Road. Police informed Consolidated Communications.
June 24 at 12:47 p.m., a fast and dangerous driver was reported on Adams Mill Road, but police didn’t find the man or woman.
June 24 at 3:41 p.m., a man, 76, was found dead in his Mountain Road apartment. Police said the cause of death is not suspicious.
June 24 at 3:55 p.m., police checked on the wellbeing of a person in the same building. Everything was OK.
June 24 at 4:58 p.m., medical call to Cady Hill Road.
June 24 at 8:06 p.m., domestic issue at a Chandler Farm Road residence. Police are investigating.
June 24 at 9:41 p.m., alarm on Brook Road.
June 24 at 10:03 p.m., gunshots were reported near the intersection of Barrows Road and Moscow Road. Police found nothing awry.
June 24 at 11:02 p.m., reports of loud music and people yelling at Memorial Park. There were no dissidents there when police arrived.
June 25 at 9:39 a.m., a tractor-trailer driving on Pucker Street reportedly had bad registration. Police couldn’t find the vehicle.
June 25 at 2:09 p.m., alarm on Brook Road.
June 25 at 2:59 p.m., alarm on Inspiration Lane.
June 25 at 8:20 p.m., a person needed a place to stay for the night, and police helped reserve the lodgings and transportation to Burlington.
June 25 at 8:41 p.m., an anonymous caller said people were doing drugs at the Golden Eagle Resort, but wouldn’t provide any specifics.
June 25 at 10:47 p.m., alarm on School Street.
June 26 at 12:39 p.m., a South Main Street resident was reportedly drunk and banging on a neighbor’s door. Police found him and brought him to a detox center.
June 26 at 6:44 a.m., a report of a person camping on the Rec Path turned up nothing.
June 26 at 10:27 a.m., a Lindhaus Lane resident called the police when a dead duck was found in the second-story hallway of her home. She asked police to remove it and they obliged.
June 26 at 10:48 a.m., reports of a speeder on Stagecoach Road was passed on to patrols.
June 26 at 2:23 p.m., alarm on Palisades Street.
June 26 at 5:03 p.m., a cellphone was lost on Cape Cod Road.
June 26 at 5:56 p.m., police are looking into a report of a person yelling in the middle of Sylvan Woods Drive.
June 26 at 7:50 p.m., Stowe police assisted state police with a Route 100 traffic stop.
June 26 at 8:06 p.m., two-car crash on Route 100 near Gold Brook Road. No one was injured.
June 26 at 11:25 p.m., juvenile matter on Brownsville Road.
June 27 at 2:41 a.m., police checked on a Sylvan Wood Drive resident’s wellbeing. Everything was OK.
June 27 at 4:18 a.m., report of a loud argument at the Golden Eagle Resort. When police arrived, everything seemed fine.
June 27 at 8:00 p.m., a caller reported a Mountain Road business wasn’t following social distancing rules. The night in question was more than a week ago, so police couldn’t do anything about it.
June 27 at 8:14 p.m., a Cape Cod Road resident called police to complain about out-of-staters spreading coronavirus. None of the complaints were specific enough for the police to do anything.
June 27 at 9:29 a.m., a vehicle that reportedly swerved across the center lane of Route 100 couldn’t be found by police.
June 27 at 9:45 a.m., another — or possibly the same — bad driver was reported on Route 100. Police didn’t find the culprit.
June 27 at 10:50 p.m., a purse found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
June 27 at 11:47 a.m., police didn’t find a woman who was reportedly yelling at workers from Luce Hill Road.
June 27 at 12 p.m., a West Hill Road resident told police a driver was constantly speeding on the road. Police talked to the driver and worked it out.
June 27 at 2:32 p.m., caller told police a party was held in a field near Brush Hill Road, and police will be told if it happens again.
June 27 at 4:03 p.m., keys were lost and then found on Cottonbrook Road.
June 27 at 6:54 p.m., a hangup 911 call was made from a Stowe Hollow Road home. There was no emergency.
June 27 at 7:40 p.m., caller reported homeless people staying near the bus stop and cemetery on Main Street. Police found no transients occupying these spaces.
June 27 at 7:59 p.m., a 911 call was made from a Taber Hill Road home, but the caller hung up. Again, no emergency.
June 27 at 9:40 p.m., a man showed up at the public safety building and told police a vehicle was tailgating him on Route 100 in Waterbury. That driver pulled up next to him and pointed a gun at him before speeding away. The man said the gun-toting driver was possibly driving a Kia Forte, but had no other information. Police are keeping an eye out for the suspect.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
