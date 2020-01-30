Total incidents: 213
Tickets: 16; warnings, 96
Medical calls: 5
Alarms: 8
Arrests: 5
Jan. 19 at 9:15 a.m., a vehicle went off Mountain Road; no injuries.
Jan. 19 at 9:17 a.m., no injuries in a two-car crash on Mountain Road; one driver got a warning for following too closely.
Jan. 19 at 9:19 a.m., wallet reported lost on Main Street.
Jan. 19 at 10:04 a.m., report of erratic driving on Cape Cod Road.
Jan. 19 at 10:12 a.m., police called a tow truck after a vehicle slid off Weeks Hill Road.
Jan. 19 at 10:38 a.m., police called tow trucks for slide-offs on West Hill and Stowe Hollow roads; no injuries.
Jan. 19 at 11:50 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Jan. 19 at 12:02 p.m., minor two-vehicle accident on Hourglass Drive; no injuries.
Jan. 19 at 1:20 p.m., iPhone reported stolen at Mansfield Base Lodge.
Jan. 19 at 2:03 p.m., no charges following a dispute at the Mansfield Base; both parties went their separate ways.
Jan. 20 at 10:19 a.m., police did not find an erratic driver on Mountain Road.
Jan. 20 at 11:13 a.m., parking-lot crash on Mountain Road; no injuries.
Jan. 20 at 11:47 a.m., police got a request to check on a Stowe resident; all was well.
Jan. 20 at 1 p.m., a woman stole a soda from Mac’s Market.
Jan. 20 at 1:07 p.m., police assisted Waterbury emergency team at a snowmobile accident off Cottonbrook Road.
Jan. 20 at 2:49 p.m., erratic driver reported on Mountain Road. Slow down, folks.
Jan. 20 at 5:53 p.m., check on a Stowe resident’s well-being; all was fine.
Jan. 21 at 1:09 a.m., police checked on a man sleeping in his car behind Maplefields on South Main Street. The man had been drinking, and a breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.06 percent. Police sent him on his way with a suggestion to make better decisions in the future.
Jan. 21 at 11:41 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Jan. 21 at 12:05 p.m., driver’s license found on Trapp Hill Road.
Jan. 21 at 12:54 p.m., lost dog reported on Mountain Road.
Jan. 21 at 2:38 p.m., Owls Head Lane residents complained about a vehicle blocking the driveway; the vehicle was gone when police arrived.
Jan. 21 at 8:57 p.m., after a traffic stop on Luce Hill Road, police charged Daniel Weber, 45, of Waterbury with driving under the influence, first offense. He did not provide a breath sample. Weber also received a warning for driving too fast for conditions.
Jan. 22 at 12:56 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Jan. 22 at 2:24 a.m., after a traffic stop on Cape Cod Road, police charged Amanda L. Brunelle, 36, of Huntington with driving under the influence, first offense. She did not provide a breath test. She also received warnings for speeding and failing to stay in her lane.
Jan. 22 at 7:23 a.m., in the span of eight hours, police made 19 traffic stops around town as part of an effort to enforce speed limits and deter use of handheld cellphones while driving.
Jan. 22 at 1:33 p.m., parking-lot crash on Mountain Road; no injuries.
Jan. 22 at 2:04 p.m., an iPhone found on the Quiet Path was returned to its owner.
Jan. 23 at 7:45 a.m., police continued their traffic enforcement efforts, with a focus on and around Moscow Road. All told, police made 82 traffic stops in eight hours.
Jan. 23 at 9:31 a.m., a Stowe resident was scammed out of $300 by a person he met through a dating website. Police have seen a recent uptick in these scams, and are urging residents not to send money to strangers.
Jan. 23 at 10:26 a.m., possible theft of ski rental equipment from A.J.’s Ski and Sports; police are investigating.
Jan. 23 at 4:19 p.m., police found a dog getting into trash at a residence on Mountain Road and returned the dog to its owner.
Jan. 23 at 5:42 p.m., driver’s license reported lost on South Main Street.
Jan. 23 at 6:02 p.m., trespassing reported at a Mountain Road residence; police determined it was a civil issue.
Jan. 24 at 9:45 a.m., two-vehicle crash on Waterbury Road; no injuries.
Jan. 24 at 12:37 p.m., a broken-down vehicle was causing a traffic hazard on Ayers Farm Road. Police called a tow truck.
Jan. 24 at 12:52 p.m., medical call on Upper Hollow Road.
Jan. 24 at 2:31 p.m., a Stowe Mountain Resort guest complained she was struck by a snowboarder; police told her the incident is a civil matter.
Jan. 24 at 4:12 p.m., medical call on Mountain Haus Drive.
Jan. 24 at 10:37 p.m., underage drinking reported at a residence on Sinclair Drive; the report was unfounded.
Jan. 24 at 11:59 p.m., after a traffic stop at Main and Park streets, police charged Janessa B. Vandette, 31, of Morrisville with driving under the influence. She did not provide a breath sample. Vandette also got a warning for failing to use turn signals.
Jan. 25 at 2:35 a.m., after a traffic stop at Brush Hill and Werner roads, police charged Dakota Daigle-Arnold, 22, of Eden with driving under the influence and resisting arrest. According to police, Daigle-Arnold refused to get out of his vehicle when ordered. Police also charged him with violating conditions of release in a previous case. On Sept. 2, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence.
Jan. 25 at 9:48 p.m., police assisted state police at a crash on Waterbury-Stowe Road. No additional information available.
Jan. 25 at 11:01 p.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Wakeevin Williams, 41, of Stowe with driving under the influence, first offense. No breath sample provided. Williams also received a warning for having an open container.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.