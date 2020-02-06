Total incidents: 104

Tickets: 9; warnings, 32

Medical calls: 2

Alarms: 12

Arrests: 3

Jan. 26 at 1:44 a.m., ticket issued for overnight parking on Main Street.

Jan. 26 at 1:54 a.m., police took an intoxicated man into custody at the Backyard Tavern and took him to detox.

Jan. 26 at 3:04 a.m., another intoxicated man was picked up on South Main Street and again taken to detox.

Jan. 26 at 5 a.m., no injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Edson Hill Road; the driver got a ticket for driving too fast for conditions.

Jan. 26 at 9:38 a.m., a Mountain Road resident complained that the neighbor’s dog keeps coming onto his property.

Jan. 26 at 10:57 a.m., no injuries when a vehicle slid off Mountain Road; the driver received a warning for driving too fast for conditions.

Jan. 26 at 11:06 a.m., medical call on Trapp Hill Road.

Jan. 26 at 3:56 p.m., alarm on Farrell Farm Lane.

Jan. 26 at 4:02 p.m., no injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Gilcrist Road.

Jan. 26 at 5:41 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle without its headlights on. Turned out the headlights worked fine, but the taillights did not. The driver got a warning.

Jan. 26 at 8:19 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

Jan. 27 at 7:56 a.m., no injuries when a vehicle slid off a driveway and into a ditch on Stowe Hollow Road.

Jan. 27 at 8:13 a.m., alarm on Sterling Ridge Road.

Jan. 27 at 8:58 a.m., fraud investigation underway; no additional information.

Jan. 27 at 9:02 a.m., two men skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort got into an altercation, and police charged both with simple assault and disorderly conduct — Robert Simeone, 69, of Waterbury and Erik Lugashi, 35, of New York City.

Jan. 27 at 10:15 a.m., a vehicle in a parking lot on Mountain Road rolled back and struck a pedestrian, who escaped the incident unscathed.

Jan. 27 at 7:53 p.m., no (human) injuries after a car struck a deer on Maple Street.

Jan. 27 at 9:24 p.m., police responded to fireworks on Sylvan Park Road, where residents were celebrating a birthday. Police reminded the residents that they need a town permit before setting off fireworks in Stowe.

Jan. 28 at 5:37 a.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.

Jan. 28 at 6:40 a.m., medical call on Thomas Lane.

Jan. 28 at 10:07 a.m., police checked on a Stowe resident, who was fine.

Jan. 28 at 11:07 a.m., alarm on Sterling Ridge Road.

Jan. 28 at 1:01 p.m., medical call on Pasture Drive.

Jan. 28 at 4:04 p.m., police assisted in a drug investigation in Stowe, in collaboration with Morristown police, Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies and agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. No additional information available.

Jan. 28 at 3:52 p.m., police assisted a driver with a broken-down vehicle on Pucker Street.

Jan. 28 at 4:08 p.m., a patient at Stowe Family Dentistry complained that he or she was struck by a vehicle while walking into the office. Police received the report from the dentist’s office, but neither the driver nor the alleged victim — who was apparently not injured — has contacted police.

Jan. 28 at 4:18 p.m., a River Road resident called to say there was a suspicious pickup in his driveway; it turned out to be a friend with a new vehicle.

Jan. 28 at 4:18 p.m., complaint of a blue bus running a stop sign on Main Street.

Jan. 28 at 6:16 p.m., no injuries in a vehicle slide-off at Waterbury and Moscow roads.

Jan. 29 at 8:58 a.m., alarm on Winterbird Ridge Road.

Jan. 29 at 3:17 p.m., someone fraudulently listed a residence on Sylvan Park Road as being for rent.

Jan. 30 at 1:51 a.m., alarm on Owls Head Lane.

Jan. 30 at 7:34 a.m., report of a car passing a stopped school bus with lights activated on Maple Street.

Jan. 30 at 5:06 p.m., complaint of erratic driver on Mountain Road.

Jan. 30 at 6:03 p.m., temporary restraining order issued to person on South Main Street.

Jan. 30 at 9:42 p.m., in the span of one hour, alarms on Big Spruce, Shaw Hill and Upper Pinnacle roads.

Jan. 31 at 2:04 a.m., after a traffic stop at Main and Park streets, police charged Katie Oram, 25, of Johnson with driving under the influence. Police measured Oram’s blood-alcohol level at 0.116 percent.

Jan. 31 at 8:17 a.m., alarm on Notchbrook Road.

Jan. 31 at 5:23 p.m., no injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Mountain Road.

Jan. 31 at 5:38 p.m., an intoxicated person who called a tow truck to a Stonybrook Road residence had a disagreement with the tow truck driver.

Jan. 31 at 11:20 p.m., a swerving driver on Main Street was simply tired.

Feb. 1 at 4:08 a.m., alarm on Main Street.

Feb. 1 at 4:12 a.m., a driver called to say his vehicle had struck two deer at Mountain and Notchbrook roads. One deer was dead when police arrived; the other needed to be dispatched. Vermont Fish and Wildlife was notified.

Feb. 1 at 1:03 p.m., a former guest of the Lodge at Spruce Peak charged more than $2,500 to his or her room after checking out. Police are investigating.

Feb. 1 at 4:03 p.m., parking tickets issued to three vehicles parked along Notchbrook Road, despite multiple signs that ban parking there.

Feb. 1 at 7:37 p.m., a person was briefly trapped in an elevator at the Lodge at Spruce Peak; no injuries.

Feb. 1 at 10:45 p.m., complaint of two dogs in a parked vehicle at the Snowflake Mountain Resort and Spa; the driver left before police arrived.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

