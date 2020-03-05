Stowe police statistics Feb. 23-29
Total incidents: 99
Tickets: 8; warnings: 36
Medical calls: 5
Alarms: 11
Arrests: 2
Feb. 23 at 9:43 a.m., police checked on a vehicle stopped on Mountain Road; all was well.
Feb. 23 at 10:10 a.m., a neighborly dispute between Perry Hill Road residents was a civil matter.
Feb. 23 at 11:09 a.m., police checked on another disabled vehicle on Mountain Road; again, all was well.
Feb. 23 at 12:38 p.m., a person refused to leave the Jolly convenience store on South Main Street; the person was gone when police arrived.
Feb. 23 at 2:24 p.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.
Feb. 23 at 2:46 p.m., a driver reported damage to his or her vehicle from snow on Weeks Hill Road.
Feb. 23 at 4:04 p.m., police called a tow truck for a vehicle stuck in the snow on Mountain Road.
Feb. 23 at 7:14 p.m., police assisted Vermont Fish and Wildlife to euthanize an injured deer.
Feb. 23 at 8:26 p.m., lost wallet reported on Mountain Road.
Feb. 23 at 10:15 p.m., a caller said someone might have entered his or her car on Stowe Hollow Road. Nothing suspicious found.
Feb. 24 at 12:18 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Courtney Clark, 40, of Colchester with driving under the influence. Clark did not provide a breath sample, police said. Clark also received a warning for speeding and tickets for failing to maintain her lane and having an expired vehicle registration.
Feb. 24 at 8:45 a.m., alarm on South Main Street.
Feb. 24 at 1:57 p.m., police checked on the status of registered sex offender.
Feb. 24 at 8:27 p.m., police checked on an unattended burn pile in a field off Cape Cod Road. The person had a permit, and police told him or her to attend to the fire.
Feb. 25 at 5:18 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 25 at 5:35 a.m., alarm on Maple Street.
Feb. 25 at 7:56 a.m., medical call on Mount Mansfield Drive.
Feb. 25 at 2:01 p.m., lost driver’s license found on Mountain Road and returned to owner.
Feb. 25 at 2:04 p.m., two-vehicle crash at Mansfield Base; one of the drivers left the scene.
Feb. 26 at 12:17 a.m., alarm on Little River Farm Road.
Feb. 26 at 2 p.m., no cause for concern regarding the number of police and emergency responder vehicles at Stowe High School. They were there during the spring break to practice and train for emergency incidents. The event included officers from Stowe, Morristown and Lamoille County Sheriff’s departments, as well as state police and Stowe EMS.
Feb. 26 at 3:26 p.m., a person contacted police after checking his credit report and discovering an unknown person had opened an account under his name. Police are investigating.
Feb. 27 at 8:21 a.m., alarm on Dewey Farm Road.
Feb. 27 at 9:34 a.m., medical call on Lower Sanborn Road.
Feb. 27 at 2:48 p.m., driver’s license found at the Mansfield Base.
Feb. 27 at 3:19 p.m., two-car crash on Mountainside Avenue; no injuries.
Feb. 27 at 4:28 p.m., police assisted a driver who went off the road at Weeks Hill and Mayo Farm roads.
Feb. 28 at 12:42 a.m., ticket issued for parking overnight on Depot Street.
Feb. 28 at 1:43 a.m., alarm on Owls Head Lane.
Feb. 28 at 2:24 a.m., police mediated a dispute on South Main Street.
Feb. 28 at 6:11 a.m., fire alarm on Depot Street.
Feb. 28 at 10:58 a.m., a parked vehicle on Lower Baird Road was hindering snow removal.
Feb. 28 at 11:37 a.m., lost wallet reported on Depot Street.
Feb. 28 at 11:48 a.m., vehicle stuck on Luce Hill Road.
Feb. 28 at 3:10 p.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.
Feb. 28 at 8:21 p.m., report of a propane leak on Meadow Lane. Stowe Fire Department responded and determined the scene was safe.
Feb. 28 at 10:44 p.m., alarm on Chandler Farm Road.
Feb. 29 at 1:24 a.m., alarm on Brook Road.
Feb. 29 at 3:45 a.m., ticket issued for parking overnight on Main Street.
Feb. 29 at 6:38 a.m., police checked on a vehicle parked in the Quiet Path parking lot for two days; nothing suspicious found.
Feb. 29 at 7:48 a.m., complaint of an erratic driver on Mountain Road; the driver was not located.
Feb. 29 at 8:03 a.m., medical call on Moscow Road.
Feb. 29 at 9:01 a.m., in what might have been a case of mistaken identity, ski poles were taken at the Mansfield Base, but later returned.
Feb. 29 at 11:24 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 29 at 3:04 p.m., a vehicle that slid off Cape Cod Road was towed back on.
Feb. 29 at 3:59 p.m., complaint about a vehicle parked at the intersection of Mountain and Notchbrook roads; police determined the road was passable and no action was taken.
Feb. 29 at 6:13 p.m., assisted Stowe Fire Department with traffic control at a fire on Waterbury Road (See story, Page 7).
Feb. 29 at 7:55 p.m., after a traffic stop on Maple Street, police charged Kurt Heinchon, 33, of Morrisville with driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense. Heinchon had a blood-alcohol level of 0.183 percent, police said.
Feb. 29 at 9:21 p.m., medical call on School Street.
Feb. 29 at 11:49 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.