Total incidents: 167
Tickets: 20; warnings: 84
Medical calls: 11
Alarms: 21
Arrests: 5
Feb. 16 at 12:27 a.m., alarm on Maple Street.
Feb. 16 at 7:06 a.m., tow truck called for vehicle that slid off Houston Farm Road.
Feb. 16 at 8:26 a.m., police engaged in traffic enforcement efforts, with a focus on Mountain Road and South Main Street. Over the span of nine hours, police stopped 48 drivers.
Feb. 16 at 10:22 a.m., police encountered an intoxicated person in the public bathrooms on Depot Street; a friend gave the person a ride home.
Feb. 16 at 11:44 a.m., medical call on Jeans Way.
Feb. 16 at 1:12 p.m., medical call on Moscow Road.
Feb. 16 at 2:11 p.m., a Stowe resident was using a computer when a pop-up message offered to install a firewall for the computer. After paying $400 — and sharing banking information — the person thinks it might have been a scam.
Feb. 16 at 3:05 p.m., complaint of a guest not acting appropriately during spa treatments at the Lodge at Spruce Peak.
Feb. 16 at 5:15 p.m., ski equipment reported stolen from the rack outside of Spruce Camp.
Feb. 16 at 6:15 p.m., alarm on Taber Ridge Road.
Feb. 16 at 11:53 p.m., alarm on South Main Street.
Feb. 17 at 1:31 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Allyson Michaels, 30, of Stowe with driving under the influence. Michaels did not provide a breath sample, police said. Michaels also got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension and a warning for failing to use turn signals.
Feb. 17 at 12:23 p.m., two dogs running wild on Pucker Street were returned to their owners.
Feb. 17 at 1:25 p.m., a downed wire on Mountain Road was removed from the roadway.
Feb. 17 at 2:51 p.m., alarm on South Main Street.
Feb. 17 at 3:06 p.m., medical call on Pucker Street.
Feb. 17 at 3:41 p.m., skis that were missing from the Mansfield Base were later found.
Feb. 17 at 6:17 p.m., minor two-car crash at Stowe Mountain Resort; both drivers were gone when police arrived.
Feb. 17 at 7:34 p.m., a bus driver complained of drivers passing unsafely on Mountain Road.
Feb. 18 at 12:33 a.m., after a traffic stop at Pucker Street and Brush Hill Road, police charged Brittany Thompson, 28, of Hamden, Maine, with driving under the influence. Thompson did not provide a breath sample, police said. Thompson also received a warning for failing to maintain her lane of travel.
Feb. 18 at 12:39 a.m., medical call on Valemont Road.
Feb. 18 at 9:35 a.m., police responded to a fraud complaint at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort. Police said a person charged about $3,500 in goods and services to the room of a person who had left but had not formally checked out. Police believe the incident is related to similar crimes at hotels in Chittenden and Windsor counties.
Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m., speaking of fraud, someone used a bank card that did not belong to him or her to withdraw $1,200 across four transactions. Police have identified a suspect, and the person is expected to four counts of credit card fraud, identity theft and illegal possession of a credit card.
Feb. 18 at 1:40 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 18 at 3:28 p.m., no injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Moscow and Waterbury roads. One driver received a warning for following too closely.
Feb. 18 at 4:28 p.m., police removed a bag of trash that was discarded in the middle of Pucker Street.
Feb. 18 at 11:32 p.m., alarm on Spruce Peak Road.
Feb. 19 at 1:15 a.m., alarm on Pucker Street.
Feb. 19 at 4:52 p.m., alarm on Billings Hill Road.
Feb. 19 at 10:13 a.m., police are investigating an altercation between two people on Holmes Lane.
Feb. 19 at 10:27 a.m., alarm on Bull Moose Ridge Road.
Feb. 19 at 11:23 a.m., no injuries in a single-vehicle crash on West Hill Road, but the driver got a warning for driving too fast for conditions.
Feb. 19 at 12:58 p.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.
Feb. 19 at 1:25 p.m., medical call at Mansfield Base.
Feb. 19 at 2:01 p.m., medical call on Little River Farm Road.
Feb. 19 at 3:12 p.m., medical call on Toll Road.
Feb. 19 at 6:45 p.m., open door reported at an apartment on South Marshall Road. Police checked the building and locked the door.
Feb. 19 at 8:32 p.m., fire alarm on Kirkwood Lane.
Feb. 19 at 11:17 p.m., fire alarm on Sunset Heights Lane.
Feb. 20 at 5:42 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Feb. 20 at 8:15 a.m., alarm on Cross Road.
Feb. 20 at 9:33 a.m., police warned a person who dumped trash in a Dumpster on Sylvan Park Road not to do it again.
Feb. 20 at 9:59 a.m., alarm on North Hill Road.
Feb. 20 at 11:52 a.m., alarm on Gold Brook Circle.
Feb. 20 at 4:24 p.m., so many alarms, this time on Black Bear Run and Sterling Lane.
Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m., another alarm, this time on Villa Drive.
Feb. 20 at 11:37 p.m., police checked on an open window at a business on South Main Street.
Feb. 21 at 3:59 a.m., alarm on Gulch Road.
Feb. 21 at 4:40 a.m., ticket for parking overnight on South Main Street.
Feb. 21 8:10 a.m., tow truck called for a vehicle broken down on Mountain Road.
Feb. 22 at 2:36 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mayo Farm Road, police charged Allan Cross, 31, of Waterville with driving under the influence. Cross had a blood-alcohol level of 0.163, police said. Cross also received warnings for failing to use turn signals and failing to drive to the right.
Feb. 22 at 10:27 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 22 at 10:45 a.m., medical call on Trapp Hill Road.
Feb. 22 at 11:44 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 22 at 12:44 p.m., alarm on Billings Hill Road.
Feb. 22 at 1:54 p.m., police are investigating the misuse of a ski pass at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Feb. 22 at 4:19 p.m., lost wallet reported on Pinnacle Road.
Feb. 22 at 10:12 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Feb. 22 at 10:49 p.m., after a traffic stop, police charged Tuke Walker, 22, of Stowe with driving under the influence of drugs.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.