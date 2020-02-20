Total incidents: 107

Tickets: 10; warnings 37

Medical calls: 3

Alarms: 11

Arrests: 4

Feb. 9 at 12:04 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Anthony Winans, 43, of Morrisville with driving under the influence. Winans did not provide a breath sample, police said.

Feb. 9 at 1:08 a.m., police asked guests at Lodge at Spruce Peak to keep it down.

Feb. 9 at 1:44 a.m., after a traffic stop on School Street, police charged Bruce Nolan, 55, of Dover, Mass., with driving under the influence. Nolan did not provide a breath sample, police said.

Feb. 9 at 1:47 a.m., call about a missing person who was intoxicated; the person was located without incident.

Feb. 9 at 8:01 a.m., no injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Cape Cod Road, but the driver received a warning for driving too fast for conditions.

Feb. 9 at 1:12 p.m., a River Road resident reported that someone poured chocolate syrup on his or her mailbox.

Feb. 9 at 2:10 p.m., no injuries following a two-car crash on Mountain Road, but one driver received a warning for following too closely.

Feb. 9 at 2:47 p.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.

Feb. 9 at 3:32 p.m., complaint of dog left in a car at the Mansfield Base; the car and the dog were gone upon arrival.

Feb. 9 at 6:07 p.m., alarm on Pond Street.

Feb. 10 at 12:39 a.m., two intoxicated people were walking in the middle of Mountain Road; police turned them over to their roommate.

Feb. 10 at 12:55 p.m., no injuries following a minor two-vehicle crash on Thomas Lane.

Feb. 10 at 2:05 p.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.

Feb. 10 at 4:20 p.m., received a report that someone on Mountain Road needed assistance with his dogs; turned out everything was fine.

Feb. 11 at 12:55 p.m., report of someone bitten by a dog on the Quiet Path; no injuries reported.

Feb. 11 at 1:35 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.

Feb. 11 at 1:44 p.m., alarm on North Hill Road.

Feb. 11 at 4:23 p.m., complaint of an erratic driver on Mountain Road.

Feb. 11 at 8:03 p.m., underage male who tried and failed to buy alcohol at Shaw’s supermarket refused to leave the store.

Feb. 12 at 12:53 a.m., two people in a car got into an argument and went to the Public Safety Building for assistance; the people split up and left in separate vehicles.

Feb. 12 at 3:34 a.m., responded to a truck with no rear lights on.

Feb. 12 at 3:50 a.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.

Feb. 12 at 7:06 a.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pucker Street and Randolph Road.

Feb. 12 at 7:21 a.m., alarm on Maple Road.

Feb. 12 at 11:01 a.m., report of lost cell phone on Mountain Road.

Feb. 12 at 2:09 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.

Feb. 12 at 6:46 p.m., ticket for parking on the crosswalk on Main Street.

Feb. 13 at 2:02 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Samuel J. Whitney, 27, of Waterbury with under the influence. He did not provide a breath sample, police said.

Feb. 13 at 5:02 a.m., alarm on Lower Moulton Road.

Feb. 13 at 10:04 a.m., another welfare check for a dog, this time on West Branch Lane; the dog was fine.

Feb. 13 at 11:15 a.m., a truck towing a trailer on Pucker Street was dragging the trailer’s ramp behind it; police helped secure the ramp and issued a warning to the driver to secure his load in the future.

Feb. 13 at 12:42 p.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Main Street.

Feb. 13 at 12:46 p.m., report of an intoxicated man at a Mountain Road location; man was gone on arrival.

Feb. 13 at 12:57 p.m., police received a report of a lost diamond pendant; if you find one, let the police know.

Feb. 13 at 4:46 p.m., report of a car off the side of Mountain Road, but the car was gone on arrival.

Feb. 13 at 4:59 p.m., assisted a driver who was having trouble making his way up Trapp Hill Road.

Feb. 13 at 5:32 p.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.

Feb. 14 at 11:55 a.m., medical call on Pucker Street.

Feb. 14 at 1:20 p.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the Mansfield Base.

Feb. 14 at 2:12 p.m., complaint of trespassing on a property on High Pond Drive; the offenders were gone when police arrived.

Feb. 14 at 3:39 p.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Toll Road.

Feb. 14 at 4:14 p.m., another two-vehicle crash with no injuries, this time on Mountain Road; one driver received warnings for following too closely and for expired vehicle registration.

Feb. 14 at 4:18 p.m., police assisted in the exchange of a child as part of a child-custody exchange.

Feb. 15 at 1:10 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

Feb. 15 at 2:54 p.m., a child was locked in a car at Mansfield Base; the car was unlocked and the child was fine.

Feb. 15 at 2:54 p.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Angela Limoges, 34, of Hyde Park with driving after criminal license suspension.

Feb. 15 at 4:20 p.m., alarm on Villa Drive.

Feb. 15 at 6:55 p.m., alarm on Cottage Club Road.

Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m., someone hit a vehicle parked at the Mansfield Base and drove off.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.