Total incidents: 107
Tickets: 10; warnings 37
Medical calls: 3
Alarms: 11
Arrests: 4
Feb. 9 at 12:04 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Anthony Winans, 43, of Morrisville with driving under the influence. Winans did not provide a breath sample, police said.
Feb. 9 at 1:08 a.m., police asked guests at Lodge at Spruce Peak to keep it down.
Feb. 9 at 1:44 a.m., after a traffic stop on School Street, police charged Bruce Nolan, 55, of Dover, Mass., with driving under the influence. Nolan did not provide a breath sample, police said.
Feb. 9 at 1:47 a.m., call about a missing person who was intoxicated; the person was located without incident.
Feb. 9 at 8:01 a.m., no injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Cape Cod Road, but the driver received a warning for driving too fast for conditions.
Feb. 9 at 1:12 p.m., a River Road resident reported that someone poured chocolate syrup on his or her mailbox.
Feb. 9 at 2:10 p.m., no injuries following a two-car crash on Mountain Road, but one driver received a warning for following too closely.
Feb. 9 at 2:47 p.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.
Feb. 9 at 3:32 p.m., complaint of dog left in a car at the Mansfield Base; the car and the dog were gone upon arrival.
Feb. 9 at 6:07 p.m., alarm on Pond Street.
Feb. 10 at 12:39 a.m., two intoxicated people were walking in the middle of Mountain Road; police turned them over to their roommate.
Feb. 10 at 12:55 p.m., no injuries following a minor two-vehicle crash on Thomas Lane.
Feb. 10 at 2:05 p.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.
Feb. 10 at 4:20 p.m., received a report that someone on Mountain Road needed assistance with his dogs; turned out everything was fine.
Feb. 11 at 12:55 p.m., report of someone bitten by a dog on the Quiet Path; no injuries reported.
Feb. 11 at 1:35 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 11 at 1:44 p.m., alarm on North Hill Road.
Feb. 11 at 4:23 p.m., complaint of an erratic driver on Mountain Road.
Feb. 11 at 8:03 p.m., underage male who tried and failed to buy alcohol at Shaw’s supermarket refused to leave the store.
Feb. 12 at 12:53 a.m., two people in a car got into an argument and went to the Public Safety Building for assistance; the people split up and left in separate vehicles.
Feb. 12 at 3:34 a.m., responded to a truck with no rear lights on.
Feb. 12 at 3:50 a.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.
Feb. 12 at 7:06 a.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pucker Street and Randolph Road.
Feb. 12 at 7:21 a.m., alarm on Maple Road.
Feb. 12 at 11:01 a.m., report of lost cell phone on Mountain Road.
Feb. 12 at 2:09 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 12 at 6:46 p.m., ticket for parking on the crosswalk on Main Street.
Feb. 13 at 2:02 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Samuel J. Whitney, 27, of Waterbury with under the influence. He did not provide a breath sample, police said.
Feb. 13 at 5:02 a.m., alarm on Lower Moulton Road.
Feb. 13 at 10:04 a.m., another welfare check for a dog, this time on West Branch Lane; the dog was fine.
Feb. 13 at 11:15 a.m., a truck towing a trailer on Pucker Street was dragging the trailer’s ramp behind it; police helped secure the ramp and issued a warning to the driver to secure his load in the future.
Feb. 13 at 12:42 p.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Main Street.
Feb. 13 at 12:46 p.m., report of an intoxicated man at a Mountain Road location; man was gone on arrival.
Feb. 13 at 12:57 p.m., police received a report of a lost diamond pendant; if you find one, let the police know.
Feb. 13 at 4:46 p.m., report of a car off the side of Mountain Road, but the car was gone on arrival.
Feb. 13 at 4:59 p.m., assisted a driver who was having trouble making his way up Trapp Hill Road.
Feb. 13 at 5:32 p.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.
Feb. 14 at 11:55 a.m., medical call on Pucker Street.
Feb. 14 at 1:20 p.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the Mansfield Base.
Feb. 14 at 2:12 p.m., complaint of trespassing on a property on High Pond Drive; the offenders were gone when police arrived.
Feb. 14 at 3:39 p.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Toll Road.
Feb. 14 at 4:14 p.m., another two-vehicle crash with no injuries, this time on Mountain Road; one driver received warnings for following too closely and for expired vehicle registration.
Feb. 14 at 4:18 p.m., police assisted in the exchange of a child as part of a child-custody exchange.
Feb. 15 at 1:10 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Feb. 15 at 2:54 p.m., a child was locked in a car at Mansfield Base; the car was unlocked and the child was fine.
Feb. 15 at 2:54 p.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Angela Limoges, 34, of Hyde Park with driving after criminal license suspension.
Feb. 15 at 4:20 p.m., alarm on Villa Drive.
Feb. 15 at 6:55 p.m., alarm on Cottage Club Road.
Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m., someone hit a vehicle parked at the Mansfield Base and drove off.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.